Rydex Direct Announces Global Launch of Qivaro Brand
Rydex Direct has announced the official launch of Qivaro – an American brand that originally started on Amazon and other online retailers.ELMHURST, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rydex Enterprises, LLC. D.B.A. Rydex Direct has announced the official launch of Qivaro – an American brand that originally started on Amazon and other online retailers. Its products include a variety of superfoods like the brand’s flagship products Ultra Superfood Greens and Reds. Since its establishment in 2002, Rydex has been committed to the development of innovative technology and to provide consumers with potent formulas that target specific pain points.
We are excited to take our brand Global, the health industry shows no signs of slowing down and our expansion into the American market will help solidify Qivaro as a key player in this billion dollar industry. - Roland Lee, Co-Founder/Director
Now, following rave reviews online, the brand is launching globally and directly to consumers on its website Qivaro.com. Qivaro has been featured as one of the top products to watch for 2019 in Scrubs Magazine, America’s leading lifestyle magazine for the medical community and has a host of influencers behind the brand.
Qivaro Ultra Super Food Greens is its latest product and is a powder with alkalizing veggie greens and antioxidant-rich fruits. It is low-glycemic, great for diabetics, has no added sugar, and no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives. The product also has detox, energy, alkaline, enzyme, and probiotic properties designed to improve weight loss, promote healthy digestion, and offer important vitamins for immune health.
Qivaro is focused on encouraging a healthy, balanced lifestyle. Full of antioxidant-rich fruits and alkalizing greens, the supplements offer vitamins and minerals in a natural raw formula.
Other products under the Qivaro name include healthy joint complexes, heart health supplements, MCT oil, blood pressure and circulatory supplements, coconut oil, omega 3 formulas, and more.
‘We have over 20 categories of products from health to sports supplements. Our entry into the Global market addresses all the major needs of today’s healthy individual.’ - Lawrence WC Lau, Co-Founder/President
The brand prides itself on featuring American-made products that include non-GMO ingredients and are GMP and USDA certified. For more information on Qivaro, please visit www.Qivaro.com.
About Rydex Enterprises, LLC: Rydex Direct is a brand owner and major distributor of dietary supplements, organic functional foods, skin care and beauty products. Established since 2003 with over 160+ partners and employees who handle all facets of the business. Rydex keeps up with the latest technological innovations, to act as a market leader and offer cutting edge health products to consumers. Rydex Direct offers Qivaro Brand supplements that are specially formulated to meet various consumer health needs. These products are manufactured in USA under FDA inspected / registered facilities with cGMP certification.
Rydex Direct, Qivaro brand uses Premium Quality Ingredients, Special Clinical Ingredients, FDA registered facilities, cGMP certified, Organic Certifications, Proprietary Blend Formulas, NON- GMO formulas, Vegan formulas that offers cutting edge new trend products in an Extensively Diversified Product Line.
For more information on the brand, or for more information on their global plans, refer to www.qivaro.com.
Roland Lee
Rydex Direct
+1 929-427-5803
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Qivaro Brand- Modern Living Kathy Ireland