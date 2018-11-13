Chianina Beef Burgers, Chianina Beef Steaks, Chianina Tomahawk Ribeye Steaks now available from Protein Brokers, LLC
The most sought after Chianina Beef Burgers, Chianina Beef Steaks and Chianina Tomahawk Ribeye Steaks are now available to Restaurants so their guests can enjoy
5 C Cattle Group is a group of cattle ranchers and business professionals that have put together a plan to raise, process and distribute Chianina Beef in the USA. They have appointed Protein Brokers, LLC the women owned and managed company located in Colorado to market their Chianina Beef. Marlene Seward President/CEO has extensive experience in banking, food-service and the agriculture business. She has been in management over the years with Rainier Bank in Seattle, Bank of America in Arizona and American National Banks (ANB) in Colorado. Marlene and her husband Barney the VP of Protein Brokers, LLC have also owned Food-service and Retail Brokerage companies that have successfully developed protein lines in the 11 Western States.
The focus of the 5 C Cattle Group is to offer Chianina Beef Burgers and Chianina Beef to a very select group of restaurants that want to be on the cutting edge by serving one of the most desired breeds of beef in the USA today. The Chianina Beef has one of the best textures with a very limited amount of fat giving customers an opportunity to taste the full natural flavor of the beef.
The 5 C Cattle Group and Protein Brokers, LLC have entered into an agreement with Temptee Specialty Foods in Denver, Colorado to process the Chianina Beef Burgers. The Chianina Beef Burger program will include FREE EGGS to those distributors delivering and restaurants serving the burgers. They will be offered free Hickman's Cage Free Eggs or Hickman's Grass Fed Cage Free Eggs to top each of the burgers for an added healthy protein boost.
Barney Seward
Protein Brokers, LLC
720-475-0330
email us here