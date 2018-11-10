Author Launches A Facebook Fan Page For The Wizard Who Stole Manhattan
Author Launches A Facebook Fan Page For The Wizard Who Stole ManhattanFALL RIVER, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 10, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The book entitled The Wizard Who Stole Manhattan authored by Avelino de Castro introduces the character of Tom Linden, who in many ways had gone against the norms instilled by his family, especially his parents who are acute overachievers. Described in a fictitious approach, Tom’s life changes forever as he helps a tribe that magically appeared and asked for his help to save Manhattan from a wicked sorcerer named Peter Minuit.
The author has endeavored through the years to offer first-rate details about his book. Now the title reaches another milestone as it is now on social media. The readers can now be entertained through the book’s exclusive Facebook Fan Page account. Queries can now be easily raised and addressed.
Everyone is invited to visit the sites for The Wizard Who Stole Manhattan:
https://www.facebook.com/Avelino-DeCastro-1813215142082593/
amazon.com/author/avelinocastro
https://twitter.com/AuthorAvelino
About the Author:
Avelino became interested in writing at an early age. He has published ten short stories in various magazines, some under the name of AD Conrad. He has written three novels. The Wizard Who Stole Manhattan is the first serious comic fantasy he has published. Please enjoy.
“De Castro has crafted a film comedy in prose form and makes suitably merry with the culture clash between displaced Native Americans and modern New Yorkers (the former often showing up the absurdities of the latter). The lighthearted adventure froths along...—well-scripted... A diverting comedy familiar in style though unusual in content.” - Kirkus Reviews
Product details
Paperback: 242 pages
Publisher: AuthorCentrix, Inc. (April 16, 2018)
Language: English
ISBN-10: 1641334037
ISBN-13: 978-1641334037
Product Dimensions: 6 x 0.6 x 9 inches
Book AVailability:
Amazon - http://amzn.to/2J9mSrg
Barnes & Noble - http://bit.ly/2zozV8Z
Avelino de Castro
AuthorCentrix, Inc.
+1 888 504 0951
email us here