MMA Fighter Tito Ortiz Calls Pete Davidson a ‘Piece of Sh*t Weakling’ After SNL Comedian Mocks Dan Crenshaw

“Real Americans respect and support our armed forces. I will not allow their sacrifices to be mocked.” – Tito Ortiz

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tito Ortiz, former light heavyweight MMA champion and a conservative celebrity, recently retaliated against comedian Pete Davidson’s remarks on SNL. On Saturday’s episode of the sketch series, Davidson gave his “first impressions” on both Republican and Democrat candidates before the Tuesday Midterm elections.

He laughed as a photo of former Navy SEAL Crenshaw, who wears an eye-patch after being injured by an I.E.D. in Afghanistan, appeared on the screen. “You may be surprised to hear he’s a congressional candidate from Texas and not a hitman in a porno movie,” Davidson remarked, “I’m sorry, I know he lost his eye in war or whatever...”

Ortiz wasted no time in letting his opinions be heard. On Sunday night, Ortiz posted a rant against Davidson, calling him a “piece of shit weakling” and a “little bitch boy” who “needs a good slap.”

The fighter, who’s scheduled to face off against Chuck Liddell for the 3rd time on November 24th, continued and said that “Real Americans respect and support our armed forces,” adding he will “Not allow their sacrifices to be mocked.” Ortiz is currently training with an unmatched ferocity for his upcoming fight, taking part in training sessions that include running, kickboxing, sparring, and wrestling. He only drinks water and Gatorade, and makes sure to avoid fried foods. He also follows a strict high-protein, low-carb, and low-sugar diet. Despite an illustrious career and numerous injuries, Ortiz claims that he’s in the best shape he’s ever been in, making his threats against Davidson all the more imposing.

Meanwhile, Dan Crenshaw made a response to the insensitive comments as well, saying he tries hard not to be offended by little things, and that he hopes that SNL “Recognizes that vets don’t deserve to see their wounds used as punchlines for bad jokes.”

Davidson’s SNL co-star, Kenan Thompson, appeared on “Today” and also said he felt the comic went too far. “It definitely seems it. My father’s a veteran, Vietnam, and I personally would never necessarily go there, but it’s tough when you’re fishing for jokes,” the star explained while promoting “The Grinch.”

Thompson believes the NBC show is currently "figuring out a way to right that wrong," and he knows it’s “being handled internally.”