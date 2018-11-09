RE/MAX Executives Nampa Office Relocates To New Building Adjacent To Ford Idaho Center

RE/MAX Executives Idaho Real Estate Office in Nampa

RE/MAX Executives, a real estate brokerage with offices in Nampa and Eagle, relocates to a new building near the Ford Idaho Center.

NAMPA, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RE/MAX Executives, a real estate brokerage with offices in Nampa and Eagle, Idaho, is relocating into a new building adjacent to the Ford Idaho Center.

The project is the newest commercial office building to be constructed in Nampa, and will be occupied by Idaho real estate firm RE/MAX Executives - Nampa.

Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling says the new office building is evidence that the housing market is doing well and construction jobs are still strong.

"The RE/MAX Executives building is a $1.15 million office building built by one of Nampa's own builders, Teodoro "Speedy" Blanco of Executive Homes," Kling said. "We are excited to stand behind our businesses and help grow our local economy."

Yuri Blanco, owner of RE/MAX Executives, says that the 4,900 s.f. office building will be the new home of the Nampa real estate office. The Eagle office will remain.

"We're really proud to open this new office and connect with the community for their real estate needs. Our agents are experienced in all types of real estate transactions, including land, commercial property, investments property, and residential real estate," Blanco said.

About RE/MAX Executives

RE/MAX Executives is an Idaho real estate brokerage with offices in Nampa and Eagle. A fast-growing company of about 48 real estate agents, RE/MAX Executives places a high emphasis on professionalism and customer service in assisting buyers and sellers with all of their real estate needs for life. The company fosters client loyalty through strong relationships, friendly service, and diligent follow-through in assisting clients with what is in many cases the largest financial transaction of their life.

