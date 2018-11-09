Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys Host 1st Annual Turkey Giveaway in Phoenix to Give 1,200 Frozen Turkeys

The law offices of Lerner and Rowe host their first annual Phoenix Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway on Wednesday, November 21st.

PHOENIX, AZ, USA, November 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phoenix, AZ (November 8, 2018) -- The law offices of Lerner and Rowe host their first annual Phoenix Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway on Wednesday, November 21st. Families are invited to stop by their South Phoenix personal injury law office located at 52 E. Baseline Rd., Phoenix, AZ between 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm to pick up a frozen turkey. In addition, each frozen turkey handed out comes with a drawstring bag filled with side fixings!

“Our team usually donates frozen turkeys during the Thanksgiving season to local charitable organizations to later be handed out to disadvantaged families and individuals. However, after we experienced first-hand the joy that comes from directly connecting with others at our Tucson Gobbler Giveaway - we decided to host a similar event in Phoenix. We look forward to directly giving back to our neighbors and providing them with a turkey to share with their families and friends during the holiday season,” said attorney Kevin Rowe.

To learn more about Lerner and Rowe’s Phoenix Turkey Giveaway, go to lernerandrowe.com/phoenix-turkey-giveaway/. Or, please contact Cindy Ernst via email at cernst@lernerandrowe.com.

For additional information about Lerner and Rowe's Phoenix personal injury attorneys call (602) 977-1900.

To connect with the law firm socially, follow Lerner and Rowe on Twitter. Or, become a fan of their Facebook page. Also visit lernerandrowegivesback.com to learn more about the community services that the lawyers and legal support team of Lerner and Rowe actively support.