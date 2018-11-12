STANDARD CHARTERED BANK TO PROVIDE PRIME BROKERAGE SERVICES TO ADVANCED MARKETS
Addition of Leading FX Prime Broker Expands Company’s Institutional Presence
“Having Standard Chartered Bank as a prime broker enables us to better serve institutional market participants and further solidifies our standing as a leading prime-of-prime service provider to brokers, banks and fund managers,” said Anthony Brocco, Founder and CEO, Advanced Markets.
Standard Chartered will provide prime brokerage services to the newly launched FCA-registered Advanced Markets (UK) Limited operation based in London as well as the company’s ASIC-registered operation. The companies operate as independent entities and will have discrete prime brokerage accounts at the bank.
Commenting on the new arrangement with Advanced Markets, Matthew Walsh, Head, Prime Services Sales Americas, Standard Chartered said: “We are pleased to provide FX prime brokerage services to enhance market access for institutional market participants. Advanced Markets’ transparent, direct market access agency model, which enables clients to trade on top-tier bank liquidity, fits well within our strategy.”
Advanced Markets’ Direct Market Access (DMA/STP) liquidity model, which the firm pioneered upon its launch in 2006, enables FX market participants to trade anonymously on prices streamed by leading liquidity providers in a fully transparent, anonymous market structure. The combination of the firm’s DMA/STP model and robust low latency trading infrastructure has driven participation from leading brokers, fund managers and other institutions.
The new Standard Chartered facility complements Advanced Markets’ existing prime brokerage and credit relationship with UBS. In addition to prime brokerage, eligible corporate clients may set up custodial accounts with Macquarie Bank to support trading via Advanced Markets. This structure provides enhanced security because a client’s funds are held in its name in a custodial account.
About Advanced Markets
Advanced Markets is a wholesale provider of prime-of-prime liquidity, credit and technology solutions to banks and brokers globally. The firm's products support direct market access (DMA or STP) trading in spot FX, precious metals, energy as well as contracts for differences (CFD) across financial and commodity products. It also provides FX, metals and CFD trading and credit solutions and services to fund managers, commodity trading advisors and corporate clients.
Through its wholesale client base, Advanced Markets liquidity ultimately serves more than 40,000 institutional and individual clients in more than 30 countries globally. The firm does not do business with retail traders directly.
Advanced Markets is jointly owned by Macquarie Americas Corp Inc. (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Macquarie Bank), BGC Partners and firm management.
