National Center for Performance Health to Provide Video Conference Based Psychiatry to Local School

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Center for Performance health announced today that it will provide telepsychiatry-based performance and mental health assessment services for Tampa Bay Christian Academy. The services have been specifically designed to support the mission of Tampa Bay Christian Academy, improve academic performance, and enhance social learning. They will be delivered via HIPAA – compliant, secure video applications – improving student/family engagement and directly addressing the social determinants of health that directly impact academic success.

Telepsychiatry delivered performance health services is an innovative solution to the growing need for mental health professionals in schools and universities. This program is the first of its kind in Hillsborough County and will serve as a national standard of care for the interface between academic institutions and healthcare.

The National Center for Performance Health is managed by Rahul N. Mehra, M.D. Dr. Mehra is a dual Board Certified physician and a former Assistant Professor at the University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine. His work includes Major League Baseball, National Football League, NFL Players Association and foster care youth. He is regarded as a national thought leader in creating, designing and implementing successful strategic, and measurable initiatives to improve human performance at work, school and in sport.

“We are very excited about making telepsychiatry an integral part of our service offering for our national client base,” said Rahul Mehra, M.D., CEO and Chief Physician Executive of the National Center for Performance Health. “With telepsychiatry we can reach so many more families to improve outcomes, lessen transportation issues and help bend the cost curve for mental health expenditures.”

