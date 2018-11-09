5th China Early Childhood Education Conference & Early Childhood Education Resources Expo
Asia's Leading Early Childhood Education Event!
This year's theme revolves around the global strategies and methodologies being applied in early childhood education, and how they can be beneficial for Chinese early childhood education industry. The conference brings globally known and experienced speakers from the industry to learn from their expertise and follow the international early education landscape.
The conference sessions will be focusing on 17 major topics varying on the speaker expertise and more than 250 sessions will be conducted during the period of four days, expo will bring together more than 450 exhibitors to showcase their products/services to a wide range of attending audience.
Early Childhood industry in China has become one of the biggest ECE industry in global percentage, it holds major chunk of the industry and it still has a huge ceiling as it continues to grow rapidly. China is in the forefront of development in the education industry and there are year round trainings, seminars, workshops, conferences and Exhibitions conducted to showcase and learn from the global experiences and expertise.
This Years Event caters exhibitors from following profiles:
- Teaching Materials & Kids Toys
- Preschool Education Supplies
- Curriculum Materials & Special Courses
- Kindergarten Facilities
- Kindergarten Design & Construction
- Kindergarten IT Software
- Brand Licensing & Service
The Conference will see delegates from following profiles:
- Core Teachers
- Principals
- Training Organizations
- Local Education Bureau
- Investors
- Entrepreneurs
- Institutes
- Associations
Visit us here: http://en.cecec.org/
Syed Junaid
China Research Institute of Future Education
+86 188 1007 6923
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5th China Early Childhood Education Conference & Early Childhood Education Resources Expo