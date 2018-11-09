ImageWare Chairman and CEO Jim Miller Talks About UK Market, ForgeRock, Fujitsu, HPE and Other Partnerships

Jim Miller, Chairman and CEO, ImageWare Systems www.IWSINC.com www.SecuritySolutionsWatch.com

“In The Boardroom” on SecuritySolutionsWatch.com

ImageWare® Systems, Inc. (OTCQB:IWSY)

We are honored to have ImageWare CEO Jim Miller join us to discuss growing worldwide traction, and partnerships with Amazon, CA, ForgeRock, Fujitsu, HPE, IBM, Microsoft, SAP, TransUnion, and Verizon.” — Martin Eli, Publisher

NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ImageWare® Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: IWSY), a leader in mobile and cloud-based two-factor, multi-factor, and biometric multi-modal authentication and identity management solutions, recently announced a distribution and integration partnership with leading global secure cloud provider a24.io.

The a24.io Secure Global Cloud spans the network, data centers and equipment installed at client premises - anywhere in the world - to ensure a secure, high performance and supported environment from the edge of your LAN directly into a private / public hybrid cloud. This solution, combined with mission critical application hosting and the ability to access 3rd party cloud applications, makes data transport fast and secure, to give companies a real edge. Customers include Cisco, IBM and Fusion Sports.

ImageWare’s Executive Chairman and CEO, Jim Miller, commented, “The a24.io partnership marks an important entry into the UK market with a highly regarded organization with a global reach. We are equally enthused to also work with a24.io throughout North America and Asia. The company has aggressive growth plans and we look forward to material revenues beginning in Q1.”

Mr. Miller also discussed partnerships in place with Amazon, CA, ForgeRock, Fujitsu, HPE, IBM, Microsoft, SAP, TransUnion and Verizon.

For the complete interview with Jim Miller, Chairman and CEO, ImageWare Systems, please click, here or here: www.securitysolutionswatch.com/Interviews/in_Boardroom_ImageWare.html

About ImageWare® Systems, Inc.

ImageWare Systems, Inc. is a leading developer of mobile and cloud-based identity management solutions, providing two-factor, biometric and multi-factor authentication solutions for the enterprise. The company delivers next-generation biometrics as an interactive and scalable cloud-based solution. ImageWare brings together cloud and mobile technology to offer two-factor, biometric, and multi-factor authentication for smartphone users, for the enterprise, and across industries.

ImageWare’s products support multi-modal biometric authentication including, but not limited to, face, voice, fingerprint, iris, palm, and more. All the biometrics can be combined with or used as replacements for authentication and access control tools, including tokens, digital certificates, passwords, and PINS, to provide the ultimate level of assurance, accountability, and ease of use for corporate networks, web applications, mobile devices, and PC desktop environments.

ImageWare is headquartered in San Diego, California, with offices in Portland, Oregon; Ottawa, Ontario; Tokyo, Japan; and Mexico City, Mexico.

