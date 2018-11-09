Alastair Osment Joins Manish Dayal In ‘Stringer’
The Sydney-native will play U.S. diplomat Wayne Jackson in the feature film to be directed by Meera Menon.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Australian actor Alastair Osment has signed on as a lead in the upcoming feature film “Stringer", based on the memoir Stringer: A Reporter’s Journey In The Congo by Anjan Sundaram. Production is expected to begin in November across the United States and Africa. Osment will play Wayne Jackson, a Foreign Service Officer who befriends Anjan during his assignment in the Congo. Wayne, who worked in a prominent mining corporation prior to joining the Foreign Service, is an integral source of information for Anjan as he tries to uncover corruption in the Congo while working as a 'stringer' (freelance journalist).
Osment will join Manish Dayal (“The Resident”, “The Hundred-Foot Journey”, “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) in the feature which is set to be directed by Meera Menon and adapted by screenwriter Matthew Billingsly.
"Stringer" tells the real life story of Anjan Sundaram who, at the age of 22, left Yale with his master's in mathematics and turned down a Goldman Sachs job offer to work as a journalist in the Congo without any previous journalism experience. "Stringer" depicts the dangerous 18 months Anjan spent in the Congo, earning fifteen cents for every word that he published. It is both a coming of age story as well as an inside look at the atrocities occurring in a country largely ignored by the rest of the world.
2018 has proven to be an exciting year for Osment. He graced the screen with his lead role in the feature film "On The Move" alongside award-winning actors Emily Gruhl (“Angel of Mine”, “Picnic At Hanging Rock”) and David Soncin (“River”, “Love Child”). "On The Move", previously known as "Rider", is an international co-production between China, Korea and Australia and premiered at the acclaimed Beijing International Film Festival in March.
Osment also played the key role of Alan in ABC ratings-hit “Rake” with award-winner Richard Roxburgh (“Moulin Rouge!”, “Van Helsing”) and Grace Huang (“The Man With The Iron Fists”, “Independence Day: Resurgence”).
The Brisbane-native recently also won ‘Best Actor’ at the Virgin Spring Cinefest last week for his work in "A Note to Self", which was awarded ‘Best Short Film’ at the festival. For Alastair's lead performance in "Animal", opposite fellow Australian Michael Dorman (Amazon's "Patriot"), the WAAPA-graduate was also nominated for ‘Best Actor.' "Animal" has been awarded multiple prizes from a slew of prestigious festivals, including the Austin Revolution Film Festival and the New York Film Awards.
Osment is represented by Morrissey Management in Australia and Industry Entertainment in the US.
Jackson Bond
+1 224-727-2172
email us here
Industry Entertainment