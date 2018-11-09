STS International Wins Strategic Subcontract with Millennium to Support JPEO-CBRND
Arlington, VA - STS International, Inc., a leading end-to-end integrated solutions and services provider in Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber-Defense, Combat Systems, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance and a Veteran-Owned business, has been awarded a strategic subcontract with Millennium to provide acquisition-related professional support to assist the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical and Biological Defense (JPEO-CBRND) as the Total Life Cycle Systems Manager for the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense Programs (CBRNDPs) within the Department of Defense (DoD). The Joint Enterprise-Omnibus Program, Engineering and Technical Support Contract acquisition (JE-OPETS-A) is a multiple award, IDIQ contract with a ceiling of $249 Million.
“STS International is proud to support JPEO-CBRND. STS employs innovative and highly efficient staffing procedures to support the acquisition needs of our customers. We have the expertise and resources to achieve mission success on this contract and look forward to starting work very soon,” says Dave Morgan, Vice President of Operations at STS.
The Joint Enterprise – Omnibus Program, Engineering, and Technical Support Contract (JEOPETS) acquisition is a follow-on to the current Omnibus Program, Engineering, and Technical Support (OPETS) Multiple Award Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (MA IDIQ) contract. OPETS has provided the professional civilian personnel to supplement and support program management, systems engineering, and technical assistance requirements as needed to facilitate systems development and life cycle management activities across the JPEO-CBRND Enterprise.
About STS International
Founded in 1992, STS International is a U.S. Veteran Owned business with over twenty-five years of experience providing integrated secure solutions and services to the federal government in the areas of Engineering, Enterprise Asset and Logistics Management, Training and Simulation, and Professional Support Services. We have focused our efforts in the domains of C6ISR, Surveillance and Situational Awareness, IT and Cyber, Robotics and Unmanned Systems, Medical, and Emerging Markets.
Our goal at STS is to achieve mission-success for our clients in Defense, Homeland, and National Security by dedicating ourselves to the principles of innovation, agility, and excellence. What makes STS unique is our ability to swiftly meet our client’s needs while sustaining an organization with global operations and a mature infrastructure to support enterprise, end-to-end solutions. Our solutions maximize best value, mitigate risks, and optimize operational efficiency.
About Millenium
Millennium Corporation is a strategic management, cybersecurity and systems engineering firm and committed partner to the Government – driven by results and focused on people as we help our customers achieve mission success. We have a proven record of performance supported by successful contract results with customers within the ARMY, NAVY, OSD, DHS and other civilian agencies. We offer large company capabilities with the agility and flexibility of a small business, meeting and exceeding evolving requirements.
