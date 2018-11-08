Dr. David Anthony Miranda explores rise of telemedicine within urgent care
As the U.S. telemedicine trend continues, Dr. David Anthony Miranda explores its place in urgent care.WEST LAKE HILLS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Urgent care centers, says Dr. David Anthony Miranda, can no longer ignore the telemedicine trend. An umbrella term covering a variety of growing medical sector technologies, telemedicine—or telehealth—has seen rapid growth in recent years, latterly spreading more into emergency rooms and urgent care.
According to Dr. David Anthony Miranda, an experienced urgent care physician based in San Antonio, Texas, the main appeal of telemedicine for patients is convenience. "Telemedicine, or telehealth, technology now provides patients with much faster service thanks to the option of 'at-home' consultations," explains the doctor.
With primary care appointment wait times on the increase, urgent care traffic is also growing year on year, says Dr. Miranda. "Currently, this is the single biggest driving force for both primary and urgent care doctors to adopt telemedicine," he adds. A recent survey performed by physician search and advanced practice recruiting firm Merritt Hawkins also reveals a push from insurance companies in the U.S. to be an additional driving force behind recent rises in the adoption of telemedicine across the board.
Furthermore, by 2020, thanks to rapid and widespread growth in recent years, the global telemedicine market is predicted to reach a value in excess of $36 billion, more than double its 2015 value, according to market research firm Mordor Intelligence.
Benefits of telemedicine are touted to include the ease with which urgent care providers can offer patient follow-ups, as well as allowing them to expand patient pools from a radius of just a few miles to a territory spanning a much greater geographic area. Another benefit, according to Dr. Miranda, is that telemedicine technology can contribute massively toward helping urgent care providers to compete with what is a fast-growing, employer-based medical health and wellness services market.
"Urgent care clinics must look to adopt telemedicine technology or risk losing a portion of their client base," he suggests, further adding that failure to do so has the potential to put many urgent care clinics entirely out of business if they are unable or unwilling to keep up with the trend.
"Accordingly," Dr. David Anthony Miranda adds, wrapping up, "telemedicine must be embraced and not feared, particularly by urgent care physicians and service providers."
Dr. David Anthony Miranda is an experienced medical professional and partner of Fit-Life MD, a physician-owned medical wellness and fitness clinic in San Antonio, Texas. Dr. Miranda's personal interests include investing in the stock market, especially publicly-traded healthcare stocks, as well as music, theater, and film.
