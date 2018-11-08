There were 943 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 152,464 in the last 365 days.

Better World Awards Roc4Humanity Honors Global Humanitarians and Benefits Wells of Life

Grammy Winning Jose Feliciano is Featured Concert Artist

— Committee chair Gianna Armani
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The annual Better World Awards gala and star-studded concert takes place on Wednesday, November 14 at The Loeb Boathouse in Central Park. Roc4Humanity is hosted by CBS radio's Rita Cosby, CEO of SoHoMuse Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin and Grammy award-winning singer/songwriter Clayton Bryan. Now in its eight year, the Better World Awards honors outstanding humanitarians from the fields of theater, music, design and business. This year’s beneficiary is Wells of Life, the Southern-Calif. based nonprofit organization that provides lifesaving water wells providing clean, sustainable drinking water to the rural communities of Uganda, Africa.

Acclaimed by critics around the world as one of the greatest living guitarists, Grammy Award winning musician Jose Feliciano is slated to perform along with Clayton Bryant, James DeFrancis, Jazmin Grace Grimaldi, B’vron Neal and Lillias White. Committee chair is Gianna Armani.

Endorsed by The Love Over All and Marley Family Foundations, the black-tie affair begins with red carpet arrivals at 6:30 p.m. followed by an all-inclusive cocktail reception, four-course dinner, awards show and auction, concert, DJ and dancing until midnight.

The 2018 Honorees named to date are Harry Benson CBE - Humanitarian Arts Award; Mrs. Claudinette Jean, Humanitarian Helping Hand Award; Jean Shafiroff - Humanitarian Philanthropist Award and Fred Schneider – Humanitarian Musician Award.


Individual ticket prices start at $275.00 and include cocktail reception, four-course dinner, celebrity and rock star memorabilia auction, concert with live performances, DJ dancing. Tables of 10 are available on a limited basis.

Past honorees and presenters include Prince Albert II of Monaco, Julian Lennon, Bryan Ferry, Boris Becker, Flavio Briatore, Mr. Elie Saab, Mrs. Roberto Cavalli, Troy Bayliss, Ky-Mani Marley, Denise Rich, Jimmy Jean-Louis, Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin, Pamela Anderson, Kweku Mandela, Olivia Gaynor-Long, Kweku Mandela, Kelly Wright, Eva Longoria Baston, Jenson Button, Eddie Jordan, Mark C. Thomas, Jeanine Mabunda, and Johan Christer Novsjo.

The Loeb Boathouse Central Park is located at Park Drive North, E 72nd St in New York City.

For tickets or to learn more, visit wellsoflife.org/betterworldawards. For media inquiries, contact rockforhumanity@gmail.com.


About Wells of Life

Wells of Life is a Christian organization founded on the belief water is a basic human right and should be available to all people regardless of where they live. Founded in 2008, the provision of clean water is viewed as the catalyst to free communities from poverty and progress to sustainable and healthy living. Their mission is supported through a variety of partnerships with schools, churches and businesses.

For more information, visit www.wellsoflife.org.



Wells of Life in action

