Everything You Need to Know About Minimalist Design with Connie Bandfield
Furniture
When it comes to minimalism and furniture, it’s all about using pieces sparingly to create striking combinations that breathe life into a space. If this is your living room, then a massive sofa is the order of the day. If it’s your bedroom, then a large bed should command the attention. It’s important that these pieces of furniture be fairly plain in their colour and texture, according to Connie Bandfield. Anything that is too showy or ostentatious will take away from the calmness of the room. If you must have patterns or some sort of individual flair, keep it subtle, and generally on the wall. In Japanese homes, for example, it’s popular to have a scroll with a painting or poem on it, but recessed in a niche, or small arrangements of flowers for subtle yet powerful marks of colour.
Connie Bandfield also says that because you’re not going to be crowding rooms with many different pieces of furniture, it’s important that the furniture be multi-functional. Shelves should be kept to a minimum - they’re a distraction and attract clutter - and furniture should be versatile. Think sofas that fold into beds, fold out chairs, wardrobes built into the wall etc. Simplicity should always be kept in mind, as should maximizing space.
Textiles
Textiles follow similar principles of principles of minimalism that furniture does - they should be plain, simple and non-patterned. Connie Bandfield suggests leaving windows free to let in as much natural light as possible, and to replace plastic curtains with blinds. If you want to add some variety to your spaces, carpets and rugs can add a touch of flair and personality without going overboard. Piece one carpet in a standard shape - square, rectangle or circular - and let this contrast with your big statement furniture pieces.
Eric Ash
Web Presence, LLC
941-266-8620
email us here