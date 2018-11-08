The Church of Scientology Choir Performs Music to Uplift and Unite the Community
The Church of Scientology Choir originated in the United Kingdom in the 1960’s where early Scientologists put the concepts of their religious beliefs to song in celebration of their spiritual advancements. The Clearwater chapter of The Church of Scientology Choir was formed in 1993, in continuation of that tradition.
“We love music and we love to sing! We’re an all-volunteer church choir and our goal is to perform as often as possible reaching out into the community and lifting spirits,” said recording artist and choir member Karen Nelson Bell. “Even though we’re a church choir, tonight isn’t about church music – it’s about uniting the community with a night of favorites from five different decades.”
“Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Information Center said, “In a fitting remark that sums up music, L. Ron Hubbard once said, ‘In music, the hearer can contribute his own motion or emotion. And even if the music is a single drum, if it elicits a contribution of motion or emotion, it is truly art.”
The Choir’s next performance at the Scientology Information Center will be on December 1st between 6-8pm. The Scientology Information Center is open daily from 10 am to 10 pm. For more information about the choir’s next performance please contact Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center at (727) 467-6966 or email amber@cos.flag.org.
For more information on Scientology, visit www.scientology.org or the Scientology Network on DirecTV channel 320, or streaming at www.scientology.tv or apps at AppleTV, fireTV, and ROKU.
Scientology Information Center:
The Scientology Information Center, located in the century-old Clearwater Building in downtown Clearwater, opened on July 11, 2015, and currently houses a gallery of audiovisual displays with some 400 videos. The Center is open to all and provides a self-guided tour showing basic Scientology beliefs, Churches around the world, ongoing social programs and the life of L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology's founder. The Center offers tours to the broad public and civic leaders; holds concerts, theatrical performances, and receptions for the community; and opens up the use of its conference room to social, civic and non-profit groups.
