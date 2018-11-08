Volunteers for The Way to Happiness Association Take Action to Safeguard and Improve the Environment
“We are dedicated to doing something about cleaning up the environment so as to help our community,” said the Executive Director of The Way to Happiness, Tanja Cranton.
Bicyclists using the trail thank the volunteers as they pass them by during the bi-monthly cleanups of the Pinellas Trail.
L. Ron Hubbard wrote in The Way to Happiness booklet, “Care of the Planet begins in one’s own front yard. It extends through the area one travels to get to school or work. It covers such places as where one picnics or one goes on vacation. The litter which messes up the terrain and water supply, the dead brush which invites fire, these are things one need not contribute to and which, in otherwise idle moments, one can do something about.”
The next cleanup of the adopted mile of the Pinellas Trail is on Saturday, November 10th. Volunteers will meet at 10:30am at The Way to Happiness Center at 33 N. Fort Harrison Ave, Clearwater FL 33755. Community members are invited to join in, just call (727) 467-6961.
The Way to Happiness Association of Tampa Bay:
The Way to Happiness book was written and published by L. Ron Hubbard in 1981 as a nonreligious, common-sense guide to better living. Its purpose is to help arrest the current moral decline in society and restore integrity and trust to humankind. It is available in 112 languages, with some 115 million copies distributed in 186 nations. The campaign to distribute the book has been embraced by more than 257,000 groups and individuals and millions around the world have received the materials free of charge thanks to the continued sponsorship of the Church of Scientology. The Way to Happiness holds the Guinness World Record as the single most-translated nonreligious book and fills the moral vacuum in an increasingly materialistic society.
