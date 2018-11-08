Jordan Gendelman looks at the continued rise in popularity of 'hygge' within interior design
Intended to encourage feelings of cozy contentment, hygge-inspired interior design continues to take the U.S. by storm.PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Danish concept of hygge has exploded in global popularity recently. Encompassing a feeling of cozy contentment, 'hygge' has no literal English translation but centers around feelings of well-being and enjoyment of the simple things in life, according to interior design professional Jordan Gendelman.
Based in Colorado, Jordan Gendelman is highly passionate about interior design and himself a follower of the hygge ethos. "Hygge encapsulates the feelings associated with enjoying a hot cup of cocoa on a cold day, or reveling in the sound of rainfall while tucked up warm indoors," he explains.
According to the Happiness Research Institute in Copenhagen, hygge is considered a vital part of being Danish. "It's a defining feature of our cultural identity and an integral part of the national DNA," says Meik Wiking, the Happiness Research Institute's CEO. "In other words, what freedom is to Americans, hygge is to Danes," he adds.
Inspiring an entire interior design trend built around this coziness and contentment, hygge has proven to be one of the industry's most widespread and popular breakout trends of recent years, particularly in the United States. "Hygge is perhaps one of the key reasons why Denmark as a country is routinely credited as being among the world's happiest places to live, despite their harsh weather," suggests Jordan Gendelman. Now, however, he says, the wider world is quickly catching on to what he calls a wonderful way of life.
"It's truly a wonderful way to live, inspiring plush blankets, huge cushions, luxurious throws, and chunky furniture, as well as beautiful candles and roaring open fireplaces, not widely utilized in other recently popular interior design schemes and trends," says Jordan Gendelman. "In particular, anything knitted lends itself very well to a hygge interior," he adds.
Further to interior design, hygge also has roots in food and drink, and clothing. "Comfort foods such as homemade sweets, pastries, chocolate cake, pot pies, meatballs, coffee, and cocoa, and slouchy clothes such as sweatpants are widely employed by Danes to really embrace the hygge way of life," points out Jordan Gendelman.
"Combining Scandinavian chic and the chance of an extra slice of cake, what is there not to love about hygge?" he asks, rhetorically, wrapping up.
Jordan Gendelman runs a successful interior design business alongside his brother, Bruce Gendelman. The Gendelman brothers are based in Colorado but serve clients across the U.S., from Los Angeles, California, to Palm Beach, Florida. Jordan and Bruce Gendelman specialize in the psychology of color in both modern and period interiors delivered with a commitment to complete client satisfaction.
