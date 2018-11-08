Natalia Sishodia shares details of New York cancer center's upcoming annual Cycle for Survival event
An annual indoor cycling event held across the U.S., Cycle for Survival continues to raise vital funds for critical rare cancer research.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Established in 2007, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center's Cycle for Survival event has successfully raised $180 million since its inception just over a decade ago. Used to carry out essential studies into rare cancers, 100 percent of funds raised by Cycle for Survival go directly to research at the organization's cancer center in New York City, Natalia Sishodia reveals.
New York City real estate broker who supported the 2018 Cycle for Survival event, Natalia Sishodia is also a regular volunteer for Trinity Church Wall Street's Brown Bag Lunch Ministry—an initiative tackling food insecurity in the city—based at Lower Manhattan's famous St. Paul's Chapel.
Cycle for Survival is held annually across the U.S. in states including New York, New Jersey, Florida, Texas, Maryland, Connecticut, California, Washington, and Illinois. According to the event's organizers, around 50 percent of all cancer cases diagnosed in the U.S. today are considered to be rare forms of the disease. Rare cancers include brain, pancreatic, ovarian, stomach, all types of pediatric cancers, and many others.
Even though these cancers account for half of all diagnosed cases, research continues to remain drastically underfunded according to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The world's oldest and largest private cancer center, Memorial Sloan Kettering is committed to changing this, backed by events such as Cycle for Survival and supporters including Natalia Sishodia and many thousands of others.
All funds raised as part of Cycle for Survival events go toward pioneering research and clinical trials which have already led to new and better treatments for cancer patients worldwide. "If you want to fight back against cancer, join us!" suggest the nationwide event's army of organizers ahead of Cycle for Survival 2019, which begins early next year.
Kicking off simultaneously in Dallas, Texas, and Miami, Florida, on January 26, Cycle for Survival 2019 wraps up in New York City with four events taking place on Fifth Avenue, Lexington Avenue, West 41st Street, and East 61st Street between March 7 and March 10. Cycle for Survival 2018 saw participants and supporters raise an incredible $39 million – the largest annual total ever for the event, up from a similarly impressive $34 million in 2017. It's now hoped that the upcoming 2019 event will see a fundraising total in excess of $40 million on behalf of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
To find out more about Cycle for Survival, to register for an event, or to donate, please visit https://www.cycleforsurvival.org/.
