IT Governance to exhibit at GDPR Scotland Summit on 5 December 2018

EDINBURGH , SCOTLAND , UNITED KINGDOM, November 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyber risk and privacy management solutions provider IT Governance has confirmed it will be exhibiting for the first time at the 2018 GDPR Scotland Summit in Edinburgh on 5 December 2018.

The GDPR Scotland Summit aims to bring together leading industry experts to discuss the business impact of the EU GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) and DPA (Data Protection Act) 2018, and the changing policies and processes arising from the new legislation.

Attendees will be able to participate in a variety of sessions focused on data protection, with insight from frontline practitioners into how practices within their organisation have changed.

There will also be networking opportunities, an exhibition area, and an update from the regulator that explores regulatory action policy and decision making for fines and penalties, and clarifies some of the most prominent areas of misconception and non-compliance.

Data, IT and digital leaders interested in attending the conference and meeting IT Governance’s GDPR specialists can register to attend for free on the event’s website.

IT Governance is committed to helping Scotland-based organisations of all sizes protect themselves and their clients from the ongoing threat of data security incidents.

Having opened an office in Edinburgh earlier this year, it is ideally placed to help Scottish organisations better understand the data protection risks they face, ensure they have robust defences in place and guide them through the challenges ahead.

IT Governance offers an extensive range of GDPR products and solutions, supporting organisations through certified GDPR training courses, books, documentation toolkits, staff awareness, compliance tools and consultancy.

For further assistance, please visit the website, email scotland@itgovernance.co.uk or call +44 (0)131 564 1214 to arrange an appointment.

- Ends -



NOTES TO EDITORS

IT Governance Ltd is the single-source provider of books, tools, training and consultancy for IT governance, risk management and compliance. It is a leading authority on data security and IT governance for business and the public sector. IT Governance is ‘non-geek’, approaching IT issues from a non-technology background and talking to management in its own language. Its customer base spans Europe, the Americas, the Middle East and Asia. More information is available at www.itgovernance.co.uk.