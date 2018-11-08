Theresa Narantic to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

PALATINE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The average dentist spends four years earning their doctorate and can spend another four in post-doctoral specialty training, That's up to eight years of education, but none of it focused on learning to run a business.

However, if you ever plan on opening a private practice, you're no longer just a dentist, you're an entrepreneur.

Can you be a great business owner, too? Absolutely!

But dentistry is where your acumen and expertise is and where you would like your focus to remain. That's where Theresa comes in. She helps set up the business side of things, so dentists can use their strengths to deliver quality healthcare to their patients.

Theresa Narantic is the founder of Theresa F Narantic, Inc., a business consultancy dedicated to making dentists and their teams successful.

Theresa and her team work with general and specialty dentists ranging from periodontists and endodontists to oral surgeons and pediatric specialists, as well as orthodontics.

"Every doctor is different. Every practice is different. So, every business strategy must be unique, as well," says Narantic. "What are the doctor's goals? Do we want more patients? Do we want to grow a certain segment of the practice? We identify the short and long-term goals for each doctor and develop a strategy to get them across the finish line."

Whether a dentist is right out of school, or has been associating for a while and is looking to open their own practice, Theresa F Narantic, Inc. helps with everything from finding a location and conducting demographic studies to acquiring loans and hiring contractors. Narantic and her team will work with the practice for a minimum of 12 months to install systems, staff personnel and initiate a marketing strategy for growing the practice. Narantic, Inc. also works with acquisitions and transitions, as well as growth for established practices.

“We touch on all of the major functionality points of a dental practice so that we can elevate each one and deliver better care to patients," says Narantic.

In addition to business strategy, Narantic also consults on the culture of the practice, from the atmosphere as soon as a patient enters the office to the dentist’s chair-side manner.

"We make them understand that they have control over how the patient feels walking in and walking out," says Narantic. "Empathizing with every patient and making them feel valued and important is essential to good dental care."

Narantic is also dedicated to reaching a broader population on why oral health is so important.

"I've always had a lust for healthcare," says Narantic. "From an early age, fitness, health and longevity has been important to me. The healthcare arena was the perfect opportunity for me to make a livelihood from that. We still have the model in dentistry where we can get great care and do the right things for oral health.

“Not only do I coach, but I get the opportunity to speak in front of larger groups who need this information. I absolutely adore sharing the knowledge I've acquired over the last 35 years in a very relevant and meaningful manner so that they become better at delivering patient care.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Theresa Narantic in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on November 12th at 12pm EDT.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have a question for our guest, call (347) 996-3389.

For more information on Theresa F Narantic, Inc., visit speaker.dental