Dr. Brenda Dressler to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

BOYNTON BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Human sexuality is the way people experience and express themselves sexually. It encompasses biological, erotic, physical, emotional, social, or spiritual feelings and behaviors. It is about our sexual feelings, thoughts, attractions and behaviors towards other people. Sexuality is an important part of who we are. All persons are sexual. Sexual behaviors can impact our health and health conditions can impact sexual function.

Dr. Brenda Dressler is an expert on human sexuality and an experienced HIV/AIDS prevention educator with a passion for using innovative ideas to create learning experiences aimed at improving sexual health for young children to older adults. Dr. Dressler’s presentations are designed to engage all participants, including parents, teachers and school administrators, on topics of sexuality including child sexual abuse prevention, child abduction and molestation prevention and sexual harassment prevention.

“To me it's a public health issue,” says Dr. Dressler. “We have to do more education all over. Young people and adults of all ages need to learn how to protect themselves.”

A sex and health educator for fifty years, Dr. Dressler began her career as a New York City public school teacher in upper Manhattan, where she initiated the first sex education program in the late 1960s that continued through 1984. As a leading sex educator, she was profiled in Newsday in 1989 for her work in developing a sex education program in the high schools.

“In 1968, there was student interest in sex education, but it wasn't being taught,” recalls Dr. Dressler. “So I started an experimental program, the first sex education course in district 6, in upper Manhattan. In 1987, I started a parenthood program in two Queens high schools. The Queens Superintendent of the public schools appointed me the Queens Comprehensive Health Coordinator (CHC) in 1990 where I oversaw the family living sex education unit and then in 1991, the HIV/AIDS education including the Condom Availability Program. I was affectionately called the Condom Queen of Queens.”

As the Queens CHC, Dr. Dressler was instrumental in promoting HIV/AIDS prevention lessons with condoms made available in 16 Queens High Schools. Students felt free to ask questions about sex when they requested condoms from the trained teachers who made condoms available

In 1991, Magic Johnson announced that he had contracted HIV that causes AIDS, changing the dynamics of sex education in New York City. Parents, school administrators and teachers welcomed the HIV/AIDS prevention education program in Queens.

The sexual revolution in the 1960s followed the widespread use of the birth control pill that was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 1960. By 1965, 6.5 million American women were on the “pill”. It was the most popular form of birth control in the U.S. As a result, most people stopped using condoms and the types of sexually transmitted infections ( STIs ) rose from three to 27.

In 2010, Dr. Dressler traveled to Uganda to teach HIV/AIDS prevention education at Kampala University, to nurses working in treatment centers, as well as to students in primary and in secondary schools. “These students were so eager to learn, and that was after they had walked three hours to get to school. It was an amazing teaching experience,” says Dressler. She also traveled to Israel to teach child sexual abuse prevention at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem.

Dr. Dressler is currently writing a book entitled Sex Beyond Sixty: Myths and Facts. The topics discussed are: benefits of sexual activity for seniors, sexual dysfunctions and treatment options, experimental and promising new treatments, the new sexual revolution in erectile technology, health conditions and sexuality, seniors’ sexual attitudes, sexual activities and satisfaction, sexually transmitted infections, how to ask your potential sex partner about his/her sexual health, how to negotiate safer sex and sex in long-term care

“Seniors didn't get the message about condoms, so very few are using condoms. As a result, sexually transmitted disease rates have skyrocketed among the 74.9 million baby boomers, who range from 55-73 years old,” says Dr. Dressler. “Seniors go to doctors often, but the doctors don't conduct a screening of sexually transmitted infections, nor do they ask them if they are having a satisfying sexual life.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Dr. Brenda Dressler in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on November 12th at 11am EST.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have a question for our guest, call (347) 996-3389.

For more information on Dr. Brenda Dressler, visit www.brendadressler.com