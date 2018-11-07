Splice Releases Sample Pack of Original Jay Dee AKA J Dilla Sounds
Producer who influenced a generation of musicians now noised to influence the nextNEW YORK, NY, U.S., November 7, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Splice, the music creation platform used by over 2 million musicians, announced today the release of “The Fantastic Sounds of Jay Dee,” a collection of sounds cut from the original recordings of Jay Dee aka J Dilla. The sound pack is now available for download via Splice Sounds, the world’s leading sample library that powers the creative process of Top 40 hitmakers to bedroom producers.
Watch! Trailer For The Fantastic Sounds of Jay Dee https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M9JybvGp5e4&feature=youtu.be
The majority of the sounds come from the influential Detroit producer’s work as a member of the hip hop trio Slum Village. Most of the sounds are cut from the group’s albums “Fantastic Volume 1” and “Fantastic Volume 2.” The sounds are licensed from Detroit-based label Barak Records in conjunction with Nature Sounds and curated by Young RJ of Slum Village. “This [kit] is for all the true hip-hop heads that’s been wanting them Dilla sounds. We're giving it to you, the way Dilla gave it to us,” Young RJ said.
J Dilla’s influence on music production is felt on genres from lo-fi to contemporary jazz to electronic and more. With a pack of Jay Dee’s sounds, Dilla’s legacy will not just inspire the next generation of producers, it will be a part of their work.
“It’s so fitting to be able to offer the sounds of Jay Dee -- who pushed forward the art of sampling -- through a service that has changed the way musicians discover and use sampled audio,” said Jen Mozenter, Director of Artist Relations and Artist marketing at Splice. “To have young producers making tracks with Jay Dee sounds is a modern take on the artist-to-artist conversation that Jay Dee engaged in every time he sampled vinyl.”
An all-star, intergenerational lineup of producers and musicians who were influenced by Jay Dee have taken sounds from the pack to create 10 loops each, which will be released alongside the pack in a series of more companion packs called “Fantastic Loops.” Soulection’s Monte Booker, the Roots’ Stro Elliot, Mannie Fresh, Young RJ of Slum Village, and more created loops for the series.
All of Splice’s profits from the pack will be donated to Building Beats NYC, a New York-based non-profit that provides DJ and music programs that teach entrepreneurial, leadership, and life skills to underserved youth.
“That pack in the hands of young people is going to mean everything because they're going to open their minds,” said Dilla’s mother Maureen Yancey, aka Ma Dukes. For the campaign, she appears alongside producer 88-Keys in a special Jay Dee themed episode of Splice’s video franchise “Unpacked.”
The “Fantastic Sounds of Jay Dee” pack and the “Fantastic Loops” companion packs are available for download with a subscription to Splice Sounds. Visit https://sounds.splice.com/jay-dee to get the packs.
