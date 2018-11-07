The REAL Reason Sears Filed for Bancruptcy according to Grant Cardone
The one business etiquette mistake we all should avoid if we want to stay in business according to Grant CardoneSAN DIEGO, CA, USA, November 7, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to recent statistics, Sears has lost over $11.2 billion dollars since 2010.
That’s an absolutely staggering number for a huge retailer to lose in such a short period.
In 1973, the tallest building in Chicago (and in the world, for that matter) was the Sears Tower—a majestic visual symbol of how influential the most powerful retailer in the country was at the time. Unfortunately, Sears had an extremely outdated and inefficient way of conducting business. Being such a prominent retailer for such a long time created a huge disadvantage for Sears because the company wasn’t developing. It was relying on its past success and hoping things might actually change.
But once Sears lost its edge and its popularity waned, it was enormously difficult for the huge retailer to get back in the game. They tried introducing celebrity brands such as the Kim Kardashian and Adam Levine Collections. Management also reduced space and discontinued weak departments.
Of course, we know competition was fierce: following Amazon’s lead, other retailers stepped up their Internet sales. But if Walmart, Target, and Home Depot could thrive in this economy, why not Sears?
According to Grant Cardone—who’s considered by many the greatest living sales expert—Sears lost the game because of one reason: no customer service. Grant Cardone is an extremely successful businessman with companies that bring in annual revenue of more than $100 million, so he must know a thing or two. Here are the main issues he found with Sears’s customer service:
1. No one greets and smiles at the customers—When you enter a store, the obligation of the customer service representative is to greet you with a smile and create a pleasant atmosphere so you’ll want to spend your hard-earned dollars there. But on many occasions, this component was simply not there
2. No customer service training—To attract and keep customers, customer service should be impeccable, but because the employees are not engaged in the process, they lose interest in serving as well. Low employee morale is hard to disguise.
3. No knowledge regarding the inventory—Everything is so chaotic that the employees are not aware of what are they selling, and frankly, they really don’t care. Their body language says they’re bothered instead of being happy to help the customer.
4. Lack of effective listening and communication skills, which are the most important components of attracting and retaining customers.
5. Inattentive employees who make customers wait for a very long time.
6. Employees not suggesting choices for customers and/or acknowledging the value of the purchase the customer just made.
In today’s retail world, customers expect a higher level of quality and customer service than ever before. They know how easy it is to go elsewhere if they don’t get it, and Sears has found that out the hard way. Bottom line: no matter how big you are, if you don’t serve your customers well, you’ll be out of business faster than it takes to click over to your competitors’ websites.
Maryanne Parker is an award-winning entrepreneur, philanthropist, and the founder of Manor of Manners, a San Diego, CA, company that specializes in international business, social, and youth etiquette. She is the author of two international number-one bestselling books, The Sharpest Soft Skill and Posh Overnight.
