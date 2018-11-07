Vincent Fedele shares five tips for a successful saltwater fishing trip
Passionate saltwater angler Vincent Fedele offers an insight into saltwater fishing success.FORKS TOWNSHIP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whether surf fishing, on a boat, or taking to a suitable pier, saltwater fishing provides some of the finest angling experiences a fisherman can have, according to Vincent Fedele. From bluefish to bonefish, and from mackerel to marlin, saltwater fishing is now a multi-billion dollar industry in the United States. A recent National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration report reveals that the recreational saltwater fishing market is, in fact, currently worth in excess of $60 billion annually in the U.S. and supports close to half a million jobs.
A prominent businessman and father of two from Easton, Pennsylvania, Vincent Fedele is an expert saltwater angler. From using the correct fishing knot, to keeping live bait in tip-top shape, here he shares five of his best tips for a successful saltwater fishing trip.
"Using the correct fishing knot is absolutely vital," suggests Vincent Paul Fedele, explaining that the best way to hook a potentially record-breaking catch is to make sure the right knot is being used. "The right knot can mean the difference between a massive catch, and a massive disappointment," he adds.
Next, says Vincent Paul Fedele, keep live bait in tip-top shape. "If live bait is being used, keep it out of direct sunlight and use a water aerator to help keep oxygen levels up," reveals the expert. "Where an aerator isn't an option," he adds, "the water should be changed every two hours."
Third of Vincent Fedele's tips is to chat with the locals. "Find out what works best in the area," he says, "such as which bait is most effective, especially for the time of year."
Of where to look, the father of two advises speaking to local tackle shop employees for the best advice and strategies.
Another of Vincent Fedele's own favorite techniques is to look for wrecks or other sunken structures. "Fishing in and around sunken objects is a great way to snag a monster catch," he reveals. "Natural structures work too, and you can research which fish prefer which types of habitat, providing the best possible opportunity to catch a particular species," adds the Pennsylvania native.
Lastly, and for his fifth tip, Vincent Paul Fedele explains the importance of looking after the ocean—and the experience of saltwater fishing—both for oneself and for others. "The only way to sustain both recreational and commercial fishing in the long term is to work together," he says, "such as by using a circle hook to prevent injury to the fish, and by never keeping a catch out of the water for longer than a minute or two."
"Finally," he adds, wrapping up, "remember to practice catch and release, particularly during spawning seasons."
