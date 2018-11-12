Arecont Vision Costar Adds Brian White to Grow Great Lakes Sales Region Coverage
Experienced senior sales leader Brian White to support customers and partners in key US Great Lakes region for Arecont Vision Costar
Costar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTSI)
“Brian brings nearly two decades of senior-level sales experience in security and cloud computing to our customers in the Great Lakes,” said Kyle Parker, Vice President, Americas Sales. “He is very familiar with the needs of security industry end user customers in the territory, and skilled in engaging and supporting sales partners to deliver complete solutions.”
Mr. White joins the Arecont Vision Costar team from his most recent posting at IDIS where he held a similar assignment. His previous security industry career included sales positions with Avigilon and Tyco, and earlier assignments in the IT and Telecommunications spaces.
“Brian has demonstrated determination and innovation throughout his career in support of his customers,” stated John Bujarski, Senior Sales Director, Eastern US and Canada. “His diverse background in security and technology will help ensure his success in bringing the Total Video Solution™ and its components to customers in the Great Lakes region.”
The Total Video Solution is a comprehensive product offering introduced by the company in the first half of 2018. It includes the original MegaIP single-, dual-, and multi-sensor megapixel cameras that are used around the world by Arecont Vision Costar customers, as well as the new world-class ConteraIP™ single- and multi-sensor cameras, advanced ConteraVMS™ software, cloud-managed ConteraCMR™ video recorders, and ConteraWS™ web services. Customers can select a complete system from Arecont Vision Costar, or integrate their choice of components with existing cameras, VMS or NVR systems, and infrastructure via ONVIF compliance. The Technology Partner Program and the MegaLab™ test facility has also been used by dozens of other industry leading vendors to go beyond ONVIF standards, ensuring the best possible integration with Arecont Vision products.
“The new Arecont Vision Costar is a great opportunity for any security industry sales professional,” stated Mr. White. “I am already finding great interest among both existing and emerging customers in the company and our expanded product portfolio.”
Based in the Columbus, Ohio area, Mr. White holds a BA from John Carroll University and a BS Finance from the University North Carolina-Charlotte.
Visit Arecont Vision Costar online at www.arecontvision.com to learn more, or find sales contacts around the world at https://www.arecontvision.com/where-to-buy.php.
ABOUT ARECONT VISION COSTAR
Arecont Vision Costar, LLC, a Costar Technologies, Inc. company (OTC Markets Group: CSTI), is the leading US-based manufacturer of high-performance IP cameras and video surveillance solutions. The company offers two complete megapixel camera families – the MegaIP™ series includes Made in USA, cyber-secure MicroBullet®, MicroDome®, MegaBall®, MegaDome®, MegaVideo®, MegaView®, and SurroundVideo® models, plus the world-class ConteraIP™ series dome and bullet models. Both camera families offer single- and multi-sensor choices that are integrated with the ConteraVMS™ (video management system), ConteraWS™ (web services), and the ConteraCMR™ (cloud-managed video recorder) series for traditional or cloud-based video surveillance solutions as part of the Total Video Solution.
Arecont Vision Costar supports integration with leading 3rd party products through the Arecont Vision MegaLab™ and via ONVIF compliance.
