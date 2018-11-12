Indiana Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Urges a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Indiana to Call for Direct Access to The Nation's Leading Lawyers for Much Better Financial Compensation Results

Compensation for Navy Veteran in Indiana like this can frequently exceed one million dollars as we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303.” — Indiana Mesothelioma Victims Center

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, November 12, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Indiana Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "It is estimated that about one-third of all people diagnosed with mesothelioma in the United States this year will be Veterans of the US Navy. Typically, their exposure to asbestos occurred while on a US Navy ship, submarine, or at a US Naval Shipyard. Most frequently the Navy Veterans worked in a navy ship's engine room, as a machinist, welder, plumber, electrician, maintenance technician, or as a damage control technician. These types of US Navy Veterans typically had the most exposure to asbestos. There are tens of thousands of US Navy Veterans in Indiana.

"Compensation for Navy Veteran in Indiana like this can frequently exceed one million dollars. To receive the best possible mesothelioma financial compensation, it is vital the Navy Veteran be represented by some of the nation's most skilled and capable mesothelioma attorneys, which is why we offer direct access to the remarkable legal experts."

A US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Indiana was probably exposed to asbestos at a navy base or navy shipyard in one of the following states:

* Virginia

* California

* Washington

* Connecticut

* Maine

* Hawaii

* Georgia

* Rhode Island

* Florida

* South Carolina

* Massachusetts

* New York

* Pennsylvania



US Navy Veterans in Indiana who have recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma are urged to call the Indiana Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 800-714-0303 for their unsurpassed free services.

The Indiana Mesothelioma Victims Center's unsurpassed services for diagnosed people with mesothelioma in Indiana is a statewide initiative and available to a diagnosed person with mesothelioma in communities such as Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, Evansville, South Bend, Hammond, or Bloomington.

High- risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Indiana include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, manufacturing, or industrial workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. In most instances, the diagnosed person’s exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s.

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Indiana the Indiana Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital: Purdue University Center for Cancer Research West Lafayette, Indiana: https://www.cancerresearch.purdue.edu/

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. Mesothelioma also happens in Indiana.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.