Fund Gift Camp New Confidential and Personal Service Launches in L.A.
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is providing a purposeful gift funding camp scholarship service that benefits family, friends, and employees.
According to Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman, “Want to change kids forever? Gift them summer camp. We love to help fund gift camp and surprise the people you love most family, friends, and your best employees too.”
How to Help Fund Gift Camp
Email Carlos@RecruitingforGood.com to set up an appointment to meet in person, and discuss whose life you like to impact, how recruiting referrals work, and how summer camp is funded.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "Join Recruiting for Good today to help fund gift camp....if you are a Big Brother or Big Sister, we love to help you change kids forever...and give moms the break they really deserve."
About
Recruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals awesome jobs, since 1998. Companies retain us to find the best talent in Accounting, Finance, Engineering,Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales professionals. We reward referrals with fun life experiences. We launched L.A.'s funnest cause and personal service "Helping Moms Fund Summer Camp, www.FundSummerCamp.com
Fund Gift Camp, sponsored by Recruiting for Good, our fun purpose is to help prepare kids for tomorrow's jobs by investing in enriching life experiences that inspire creativity, help kids find their passion and grow from within. Our purposeful funding camp scholarships service is confidential and personal. We meet executives and professionals to explain how recruiting referrals work; and how funding happens. To learn more visit www.FundGiftCamp.com
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
