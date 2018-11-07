Dr Luhar Salmabanu From India, Achieves The Official World Record In Concrete Technology

Dr. Luhar Salmabanu Ismailbhai Official World Record holder

OWR is proud to recognize Dr. Luhar Salmabanu Ismailbhai (age 31) as the world's woman, with highest paper publications in the field of concrete technology.

RAJASTHAN, INDIA, November 7, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It's not easy for a young woman to be an inventor cum scientist. This is a world record full of effort and hard work. Official World Record is proud to recognize Dr. Luhar Salmabanu Ismailbhai (Born on August 17, 1986 in India), as the world's woman personality, with Highest paper publications and achievements in the field of concrete technology, at 31 years of age only.

The same has been recognized by many others besides OWR; viz., Record holder republic, U.K; International book of record; and Book of Assist world record too. Dr Luhar, is a D.Litt.(Doctor Of letters - SAARC countries), D.Litt. (North Korea), Ph.D.(Eng.), M.Tech.(Eng.-CASAD,Hons.), B.Tech.(Eng., Hons.), D.(Eng.). Subsequent to her bachelor and Master’s programs from a premium institute namely Nirma University, Gujarat, India, she has accompalished Ph.D. within only four years of duration from- Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT), Jaipur, INDIA in a male dominated STEM field of civil (structural) engineering with an outstanding first class distinction career throughout. Scientists are the true driving force for development of civilization! That is why she decided to be one of them to serve humanity. Dr. Luhar is an Indian Inventor cum Researcher (Woman Scientist) cum Chartered Engineer cum Approved valuer and an author too. She is an inventor of “fly ash based geopolymer concrete incorporating rubber tire fibres as partial replacement of natural sand thereof useful for construction and infrastructure industries” and filed an Indian Patent for it at this quite young age through MNIT, Jaipur, on July 30, 2018. She is not only a woman world record holder in terms of publications of articles at the young age of 31years but also set a world record for the first book as an independent young woman author of STEM - on the topic of “Fly ash and slag based Geopolymer concrete – Experimental facts” published through European publisher, Lap Lambert academic publishing (2016-08-01), Germany.

Her total research papers published are 25 at merely 31 years of age. They are: International Journals, 12; National Journal, 3; International conferences abroad 2; and in India 8 totaling to 10.

She has been awarded GOVERNMENT PROJECT worth INR 22.11 Lakhs from Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India under “Women Scientist” scheme in 2015 as Principal Investigator proving her ability for independent research. She knew that science and technology were not going to be just passions but will necessitate hard endeavors. If she could describe the past few years in one word, she would say it was an “evolution”. She has a faith in “dream big, work hard for it, achieve the ultimate goal but at the same time stay humble!” She thoroughly enjoys working in a laboratory, and employs the latest technologies and methodology to conduct experiments. She favors an original, meaningful and quantitative but at the same time qualitative research works employing ultra modern techniques to benefit humanity. She knows English, French, Arabic, Hindi, Urdu, Rajasthani, and Gujarati, languages with proficiency. She is bestowed with multifarious national and international awards and honors for her innovation and achievements which recognize her as “the best-brightest-inspirational-talented woman researcher who demonstrated excellences in her discipline”, viz., “Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award 2018”, U.S.A. for her hard work and dedication to her profession. In addition, “Young woman in engineering for initiative and development in the field of Civil engineering”, “Innovation strategy leader in education for the year 2018”, “best researcher award 2018,” “highest research paper publications award in concrete technology by a woman researcher”, “Best presenter”, etc. goes to her credit. Her biography has not only been accepted into Marquis Who's Who , USA, which is comprised of the top 3% of the professionals in the world but she has been nominated just recently for the esteemed ASDF global award of “ BEST ACADEMIC RESEARCHER AWARD” by ASSOCIATION OF SCIENTIST DEVELOPERS AND FACULTIES (ASDF), LONDON, U.K., and also nominated for “PADMSHREE” award, for year 2018-19, which is the fourth highest civilian award by Government of India!

Her association with American Concrete Institute, American Society of Civil Engineers, Asian Concrete Federation, Indian Concrete Institute, Institution of valuers, The institution of engineers (India), etc.; a member of seven editorial boards and a guest editor of one; as well as reviewer of four reputed Technical Journals of the world; having been received a MHRD RESEARCH FELLOWSHIP from MINISTRY OF HUMAN RESOURCES AND DEVELOPMENT (MHRD), GOVERNMENT OF INDIA granted for research dedicated to Ph.D. Degree program at MNIT, Jaipur, India, are some additional feathers to her crown.

Her ultimate goal is to set a milestone in concrete technology researches especially in Geopolymer concrete technology by either to join an esteemed research group or centre as post doc fellow or to open a new centre for advancement and excellence of this green Geopolymer technology in association with government/ university/organization/institute, etc. to serve humanity with their rightful basic need!

The advanced research projects on low cost sustainable eco-friendly construction materials to “GO GREEN” will indubitably prove to be a great service to humanity in the days to come.

Dr. Luhar Salmabanu Ismailbhai said, "My mentors, professors, etc., whom I thank a lot, have well thought-out me as talented, dynamic, passionate, courageous, intellectual, enthusiastic, work-alcoholic and hardworking, simple natured young woman researcher (scientist) born in an educated family. My upbringing was privileged in values and depth of life and knowledge. Traditional at heart, I personify Indian cultural values to the core, while enjoying the lifestyle of a professional lady. According to my belief, 'excellence is to keep breaking your own records every day. If you don't have a standard for yourself, you will not have further records to beat; and if you don't have any record to beat, you can't excel.'"