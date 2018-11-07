Top Driver Announces Sponsorship of Waubonsie Valley Football Broadcast

Top Driver is the Title Sponsor for the broadcast of the Waubonsie Valley vs. Maine South football game.

AURORA, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Top Driver was recently announced as the Title Sponsor for Saturday’s broadcast of the Waubonsie Valley vs. Maine South football game. The broadcast will begin at 1pm Central and can be viewed here: http://wvtvmedia.org

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to sponsor this broadcast which will allow many students and their families to enjoy the game. We wish both teams the best of luck”, said Paul Zalatoris, CEO of Top Driver. Top Driver has a driving school location in Aurora with many Waubonsie Valley High School students attending driver education classes at this location.

About Top Driver

Top Driver is the Midwest’s Premier Driving School with over sixty-five locations. Since its inception in 2003, Top Driver has provided more driver lessons and education classes than any Midwest competitor. The “Top Driver Difference” focuses on contemporary training, convenience, and extensive resources for both students and parents. Top Driver equips students with the knowledge and skills necessary to become intelligent drivers. For more information about Top Driver, please visit: https://www.topdriver.com/