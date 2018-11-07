Fibank Was Awarded as Benefactor for Innovative Education by the DigitalKidZ Foundation

SOFIA, BULGARIA, November 7, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fibank (First Investment Bank) was awarded as Benefactor for Innovative Education at the seventh edition of DigitalKidZ awards ceremony which was held on October 27, 2018 in the Information Center of the European Union in Sofia.

The Bank received the recognition for its program for early financial education aimed at Bulgarian children, their parents and teachers. Fibank started the initiative back in 2016 when it launched its debit cards specially tailored for children and teenagers that made it easier for them to manage and plan their daily expenses, create a personal budget and save money. Since then, the financial institution has organized and participated in a number of initiatives focused on the creation and development of financial culture among young people since earliest childhood.

The DigitalKidZ Awards aim to distinguish innovative companies and their efforts in the field of advancement and digital transformation of Bulgarian education, to promote the highest standards and to encourage instruments contributing to the integration of key skills and competencies among the children of the 21st century. The jury comprised an independent panel of experts in the field of education, business, technology and innovation.

This year’s DigitalKidZ conference was held under the patronage of the European Commissioner for Digital Economy Ms. Maria Gabriel and with the exclusive support of the European Commission, the Ministry of Education and Science and the Sofia Regional Inspectorate of Education.

