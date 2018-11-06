Why Stephanie Yelenosky Left Her Law Firm Behind to Focus on Educating through the Montessori Teaching Method

Stephanie Yelenosky has gone through many changes throughout her life. Yet, none have been quite as impactful as her discovery of the Montessori Teaching Method

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- As a lawyer, a businesswoman, and a powerhouse in her industry, Stephanie Yelenosky looked to have it all. Intelligent and excelling at her occupation, even she thought she was doing what she was meant to do. However, when she decided she wanted more in her life, she could have never guessed where the decision would lead.The catalytic decision to completely transforming Stephanie Yelenosky’s life was big. Yelenosky wanted to have a child. Therefore, she decided to adopt. Yet, her search for finding the best education for her child quickly led to Yelenosky finding a new life meaning. Eventually, Yelenosky would leave her law firm to focus on education through the Montessori Teaching Method. Here is how she came to this decision.FamilyFamily has always been important to Stephanie Yelenosky. When she decided to start a family of her own, she wanted the best for her family. Of course, this is natural. However, the limited time she would be able to spend with her daughter as a lawyer bothered her. The more she thought about it, the more Yelenosky considered a change.Throughout this decision, her mind and her heart continued to point her toward the Montessori Teaching Method. After all, she knew she could make a difference in the program. Plus, working in this field of education, she would be able to spend more time with her daughter. It was a win, win, for Yelenosky.EducationStephanie Yelenosky wanted to find a positive, encouraging atmosphere for her child. Once Yelenosky learned of the Montessori Teaching Method, she felt this was exactly what she wanted. Yelenosky was convinced that this teaching method was fresh and rewarding, for everyone involved. Plus, she saw an opportunity to learn alongside her daughter. She felt this would be a great way for the two of them to learn and grow together.Answering the CallThe dedication she gave to her law firm was heartfelt and extensive. Although, this new calling was hastily eclipsing all remaining passion she had to continue with the firm. Stephine Yelenosky felt like the opportunity to educate through the Montessori Teaching Method was a breath of fresh air. She felt the need that she saw in the system calling out for her to use her expertise to help the system. In a short period of time, Yelenosky fell in love with the Montessori Teaching Method’s ideals.Therefore, she wanted to do what she could to support it. That is ultimately why she answered the call. She knew it was the right thing to do. After all, life is short. There is not an abundance of opportunities enabling someone to make a difference. Thus, Yelenosky knew that she could not allow this chance to slip away.To close, Stephanie Yelenosky has done wonders, helping to educate and advocate for the Montessori Teaching Method. The former lawyer’s background has made a critical impact on helping to advocate for the method. Additionally, though, Yelenosky is helping future generations flourish, discover, and learn. According to Stephanie Yelenosky, that is her true calling. Yelenosky knows everything happens for a reason. Thus, she would not change a moment of her journey for anything in the world.