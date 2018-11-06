Dr. Kam Habibi Discredits Five Popular Medical Myths
Medical myths run rampant and that can be dangerous; which is why Dr. Kam Habibi is setting the record straight.SUNRISE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical myths are often either easy to believe, or too astonishing. Either way, these myths often travel much faster than the truth in the statement. Of course, everyone wants to be healthy. Yet, most people also want to take the path of least resistance. This combination breeds misinformation that could have perilous consequences. Therefore, Dr. Kam Habibi has decided to discredit these five popular medical myths.
Humans Only Use Ten Percent of Our Brains
Movies have used this myth to justify superhuman powers and self-help progressives have used this myth to enhance their treatments. However, this simply is not true. Through modern brain scans, the amount humans use our brain is visible. The reason people believe this is to solidify the idea that humans have yet to reach our full potential. However, the fact remains, that there is no dead space loitering in our brains, waiting to be tapped into. Instead, it is a complex network, which we have yet to fully understand.
Eating Before Swimming Increases Chances of Drowning
Many kids grew up being told that a person must wait an hour after eating before going swimming. If they did not heed that warning, it was likely they would be overcome by severe cramps and drown. While drowning is, unfortunately always a risk when swimming, eating does nothing to intensify that risk. The normal person’s swimming, full stomach or not, will feel no adverse effects.
Tilting Your Head Back Stops a Nose Bleed
The dangerously common advice people are given to stop a nosebleed for the person to put their head back. Although, this is one of the worst pieces of common medical advice that is still preached today. Tilting your head back to stop a nosebleed can be perilous, as the blood needs somewhere to go. It doesn’t disappear when the head is tilted back. It runs down the back of the person’s throat. This could cause the blood to be swallowed and enter the stomach. Or worse, the person could choke on the blood, depending on the volume.
Rather, to stop a nosebleed, you should pinch the soft part on the bridge of your nose. After pressure is applied, lean forward for about ten minutes. If the bleeding does not stop within thirty minutes, seek medical attention.
Cracking Knuckles Causes Arthritis
Cracking knuckles can be considered rude and unpleasant. However, it is a normal habit that many people have. For people with this habit, you were likely told that cracking your knuckles will give you arthritis. This is another myth. Arthritis researchers have found that there is no direct link to a diagnosis and cracking knuckles.
Deodorant Causes Breast Cancer
Everyone sweats and therefore, antiperspirant is necessary for common society. However, there are a few scientists that theorized the chemicals in deodorant were absorbed through the skin. These chemicals would make their way to the breasts, making tumors more likely to form. Although, the American Cancer Society refuted this claim adamantly. The official statement indicates that there is no evidence that deodorant does anything other than mask human stench.
In summation, medical myths, even those that have grown in popularity range in impact and consequence. Either way, however, the truth is far better than believing a lie, especially when it has to do with a person’s health and wellbeing. That is why Dr. Kam Habibi found it appropriate to discredit these popular medical myths. Kam Habibi believes that the truth of information is far more important.
Eric Ash
Web Presence, LLC
+1 941-266-8620
email us here