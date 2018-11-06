Nexien BioPharma Advance in Clinical Use of Cannabinoid Based-Formulation for Treating Myotonic Dystrophies and Myotonia

Nexien BioPharma Inc announced it will be investigating the use of cannabinoid-based formulations for treating patients with Myotonic Dystrophy and Myotonia.

There is significant anecdotal evidence reinforced by the patient questionnaire results that the use of cannabinoids provides relief to many myotonia and myotonic dystrophy patients.” — Alex Wasyl, Chief Executive Officer of Nexien Biopharma Inc.