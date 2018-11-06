Good2bSocial and the Legal Marketing Association Announce Digital Marketing Survey Results

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Good2bSocial and the Legal Marketing Association (LMA) today jointly announced the results of the 2018 Digital Marketing Survey that aimed to uncover digital marketing trends and best practices among law firms.

The survey, the first of its kind, asked legal marketers at law firms to indicate how their firms were using digital marketing to raise awareness of their firm and its practice groups, as well as to generate new business opportunities from prospects or existing clients. Although most law firms still employ traditional marketing techniques to market their firms and lawyers, the growing importance of digital marketing was evident throughout the survey.

When asked about the importance of digital marketing, more than 50 percent rated it at least four on a scale of one to five. However, when respondents were asked what percentage of their overall marketing budget is allocated to digital marketing, nearly 50 percent of respondents indicated that they allocated 15 percent or less of their marketing budget to digital marketing; only 4 percent said they allocate upwards of 40 percent to digital platforms.

All responding firms said that they expected their digital marketing budget to stay the same or increase in 2019. More than half of firms said their budgets would increase.

Nearly 75 percent of firms cited LinkedIn as providing the most value, with Facebook coming in a very distant second at 15 percent. Many firms (especially those targeting corporations) have abandoned Facebook in favor of LinkedIn, which allows for better targeting and business connections.

Some of the biggest opportunities marketers believe digital marketing provides are improving brand awareness; enhancing thought leadership; generating more qualified leads; providing more value to existing clients; and improving the ROI of marketing and business development efforts.

“It’s clear that there are more opportunities than ever for law firms to increase their investment in digital marketing,” said Guy Alvarez, Good2bSocial founder and CEO. “The firms that put money and time in digital marketing for business development will reap the benefits in terms of brand recognition, new business and profits.”

“We continue to see differences in the way legal firms market their services when compared to other industries, and digital marketing is no exception. LMA was pleased to collaborate with Good2bSocial on this important survey to better understand how our industry uses social and digital media,” said Betsi Roach, Executive Director of the Legal Marketing Association. “As the significance of digital marketing grows in the legal industry, it is valuable to provide law firms with research that enables them to benchmark their own digital marketing efforts and help them learn from other industry leaders.”

Nearly 200 firms participated in this year’s survey. Respondents were specifically involved in setting, executing and/or supervising others who executed digital marketing strategies at their firm, and nearly half of them spent more than 20 percent of their time on digital marketing.

For a deeper dive and the full results of the 2018 survey, please click here: https://legalmarketing.good2bsocial.com/digital-marketing-survey

About Good2bSocial

Good2bSocial’s mission is to help lawyers understand and leverage the power of digital marketing, content, and social media, using unmatched experience and the latest technology and techniques to power measurable marketing and business development strategies. Good2bSocial offers a full suite of digital marketing services for law firms and companies in the legal industry, including social media management, high-impact content strategy and production, email marketing, PPC, SEO, and marketing automation.

About the Legal Marketing Association

Founded in 1985, the Legal Marketing Association (LMA) is the universal voice of the legal marketing and business development profession, a community that brings together CMOs to entry-level specialists from firms of all sizes, consultants and vendors, lawyers, marketers from other professions and marketing students to share their collective knowledge. LMA has eight regions and more than 40 local groups across the U.S. and Canada, and its more than 4,000 members hail from 49 U.S. states and 33 countries. More than 90 percent of the largest 200 U.S. law firms employ an LMA member. Members at every stage in their career development benefit from participating in LMA's array of programs and services. For more information, visit www.legalmarketing.org.

