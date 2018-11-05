Best-Selling Authors Flock to Clay Clark's Thrivetime Podcast

The award-winning team celebrated their two-year anniversary with over half a million monthly downloads.

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clay Clark, founder of Thrive15 and creator of the “Thrivetime Show – Business School Without the BS,” celebrated the two-year anniversary of his podcast November 5th, 2018 with over half a million monthly downloads, and now several prolific guests have joined the expanding roster seen on his show.

The Thrivetime Show allows viewers to “Experience business school without the BS” with Clark and his co-host: optometrist turned business tycoon Doctor Robert Zoellner. The award-winning team has been featured on Forbes, Fast Company, Bloomberg, and Pando Daily. Currently, the podcast has over 1,300 episodes, and has featured Emmy Award-Winners, New York Times best-selling authors, NFL Players, and NBA Players.

One of these guests is David Robinson, a two-time Gold Medal Winner and NBA Champion, and a one-time MVP of the entire NBA. Robinson was inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame in 2009, and he founded the $9 million Carver Academy in San Antonio. “David’s commitment to his faith, family, and finances is the stuff of legend,” Clark states, “yet he sincerely may be of the humblest men you’ve ever met. Yes, he also continues to be over seven feet tall.”

Another guest is Mitch Albom, an American author, journalist, and screenwriter. His books have sold over 39 million copies worldwide, and he has made appearances on the Oprah Winfrey Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, Costas Now, The Today Show, and Dr. Phil. Albom has even appeared as a guest voice on one of the Simpsons' episodes in 2010.

Finally, Clark recently welcomed Sharon L. Lechter, an American author, accountant, businesswoman, investor, and motivational speaker to his show. Lechter has co-authored over a dozen books under the Rich Dad brand with Robert Kiyosaki, and has sold over 32 million copies in more than 51 languages across 109 countries. She’s now been on the New York Time’s Bestsellers List for over six years.

Also featuring Craig Groeschel and David Bach, it’s easy to see why the Thrivetime Show continues to draw in new listeners. Meanwhile, Clark, who over the years has also worked as a business growth consultant, educator, and entertainer of choice for countless clients, simply wants to teach others when he can. “My dad was a college graduate, and there was that fallacy that if you graduate from college you’ll know how to make money,” Clark explains, “a lot of people don’t have moms or dads or people in the picture to teach them, and this is a way we can do it — on the web. We want to help people thrive and live at their peak.”