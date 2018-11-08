Charter School in Allentown Holding Tours for Prospective Students in Grades K-12
Executive Education Charter School in Allentown is offering tours for prospective students.
Tours are open for prospective students of Executive Education Academy Charter School and their families.ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown holds tours for prospective students and their families year round.
Tours show visitors the school’s classrooms and facilities. A dedicated tour guide is on hand to answer questions parents may have about the Allentown charter school’s history, academics, activities, and enrollment program.
“We encourage prospective students and their families to schedule a tour of our school so they can see the impact the school is making firsthand,” says Robert Lysek, Founder and CEO of the Lehigh Valley charter school.
Tours are available Monday through Friday throughout the school year. Parents and guardians can schedule a tour on the school’s website by visiting https://www.ee-schools.org/tour/.
About EEACS: Founded in 2014 by highly experienced educators and management, Executive Education Academy Charter School, authorized for grades K-12 by the Allentown School District, leads the way in education by offering its 1,300 students opportunities for growth both in and out of the classroom. EEACS combines all mandated studies with a unique student-corporate culture. To learn more, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/.
