Cybersecurity Firm announces partnership with Compliance Giant

Partnership Aimed to help Small Business Owners with Affordable Insurance, Legal Protections, Compliance and Information Sharing Resources.

We've created the most robust, yet extremely affordable cybersecurity solution for the Small Business industry and we're very excited to share this effective package with the market.” — Bruce Parkman

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, USA, November 5, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CyberSafe For Business, MainNerve Cybersecurity and the SMB iSAO (Small and Mid-Size Business Information Sharing and Analysis Organziation) have joined forces to build a unique package servicing the SMB market. The three companies are announcing their services that will anwer the cybersecurity needs of business owners nation-wide.

The package includes a $100,000 cybersecurity insurance policy to cover specific costs associated with a data breach; post data breach litigation protection backed by the US Government, afforded under the Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act; compliance; and access to information sharing platforms and cyber threat intelligence.

The easy, affordable and effective data protection service is available to business owners for less than $20 per month.

72 percent of cyber attacks affect businesses with less than 100 employees and as much at 60 percent of small businesses close within six months of a data breach. CyberSafe For Business, MainNerve and SMB iSAO have been focused on protecting small businesses for decades; now their joint efforts have made it simple and affordable to cover all the base.

Business owners will also appreciate that there is no software to install or programs to download to participate in this program. The corporate veil provides peace of mind that the number one threat to their business finally has a solution.

Protecting Small Business