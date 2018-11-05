Private Jet Charter Company New Flight Charters Awarded ARGUS® Registered Broker Rating
Air Charter Company One Of Few To Earn Coveted ARGUS® Broker Ratings
The rating puts New Flight Charters with elite company; of the estimated 380 charter broker companies in the U.S., just 22 carry an ARGUS® Rating.
In the absence of FAA certification, DOT registration or formal licensing of air charter brokers, the ARGUS® broker ratings provide an independent proof of compliance with industry best practices and requirements.
The ARGUS® Charter Broker program confirms that a charter broker is a legitimate business entity, understands and adheres to industry best practices, and is committed to the utmost in safety and service-oriented charter operations. This all translates into the confidence that charter customers and charter operators are looking for in an air charter broker.
As the most recognized source of information on air charter business around the world, the ARGUS® Charter Broker Program raises the bar to meet the high expectations and due diligence requirements of charter consumers and commercial aircraft operators. Although there are many charter brokers in the industry, only the finest can qualify as an ARGUS® Rated Charter Broker.
The Air Charter Safety Foundation (ACSF), in Washington D.C., has published support for the ARGUS® Charter Broker program;
"For many years, those of us familiar with the air charter industry have recognized that there is a significant variance in the overall quality, qualifications, business integrity, and financial resources of air charter brokers. ACSF believes that brokers can serve an important role in the air charter industry on behalf of both clients and operators. We fully support programs such as those created by ARGUS® and other reputable organizations that set and validate standards to help separate quality brokers from others."
New Flight Charters has been a member of the Air Charter Safety Foundation since 2009.
The ARGUS® Charter Broker Program is the only charter broker ratings program endorsed by BACA–The Air Charter Association Ltd. New Flight Charters is an approved BACA member.
About New Flight Charters
An aviation leader since 2004, New Flight Charters arranges over 1,400 custom domestic and international private flights each year with top-rated aircraft, a Best Price Guarantee and perfect safety history. The company is one of the most accredited in the industry; both ARGUS® and Wyvern® registered, Accredited-Rated A+ by the BBB, rated D&B Gold, named to the Inc. 5000 four consecutive years and a registered U.S. Government Contractor. Fliers choose from the top aircraft makes, models and quotes every flight, from the largest industry availability of floating fleets, charter jets and empty legs list. New Flight Charters serves a wide variety of clientele including Fortune 500 companies, government heads of state, presidential campaigns, entertainment icons, private families and entrepreneurs.
Jet Charter Colorado by New Flight Charters is the complete Colorado resource and includes all 112 charter aircraft based in the state from 36 FAA certified operators. Most popular are floating fleet aircraft available to or from Colorado with point to point pricing, and available empty legs. The company is a specialist in charter flights to Aspen, Eagle-Vail, Telluride and Steamboat Springs, as well as the Denver-Front Range area.
Jackson Hole Jet Charter is the company’s local resource for private charter information and flights to and from Jackson Hole and the northern Rockies. Featured are full-industry charter availabilities of empty legs, floating fleet aircraft with special pricing, the full fleet of regionally based aircraft and charter jets transient at Jackson Hole Airport.
For charter quotes or information nationwide, call (800) 732-1653. For Colorado charter information and quotes, call (303) 729-1444. For charter information to or from Jackson Hole, WY call (307) 734-7751.
NFC Public Relations
NFC News Media
+1 307-734-7750
email us here