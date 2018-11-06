Dr. Denise Korniewicz to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

CROSWELL, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- America is on the verge of a nursing crisis. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there will be one million vacancies for registered nurses by 2024, but our education system can't train them fast enough, and there simply aren’t enough nurses willing to take on the responsibilities of mentorship and turn those young nurses into great nurses.

Dr. Denise Korniewicz is the exception. A nurse practitioner and nurse educational consultant, Dr. Korniewicz provides mentorship for new educational leaders in the field of nursing.

“There's a saying among nurses that nurses eat their young,” says Dr. Korniewicz. “You find only a few people like me who actually want to inspire the younger generations because they are the future of nursing.”

Dr. Korniewicz has been the dissertation chair and a professor at the Passan School of Nursing of Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre, PA, since 2017. She has also been an independent research and education consultant since 2017 and a fellow of the American Academy of Nursing. Dr. Korniewicz has consulted in everything from curriculum development and accreditation to faculty development, providing expertise using active instructional strategies and distance education platforms.

We need to make sure our younger people are coming up through the ranks and encourage younger faculty to understand the importance of mentorship,” says Dr. Korniewicz. “I’ve helped new faculty learn how to become leaders, to teach better, but I really love to see students blossom. Many students I’ve mentored have become very good at what they do. That relationship with students is how I demonstrate my success.”

As for the future, Dr. Korniewicz says it’s all about teaching nurses to be advocates for their patients.

“I still feel I have a little zip left in my step. I want to be able to pass some knowledge on to younger faculty and younger students so that they can pass it on, too” says Dr. Korniewicz. “The nurse has been educated to be much more holistic and actually care about people as a person. If we don't pass on this knowledge to other faculty or other clinical practicing nurses, perhaps the profession will die and our responsibilities will be left to secondary technical assistants who come in and do one thing and leave. If I can touch even one out of five people so that they can become better mentors, then the profession of nursing will be better and will be sustained.”

