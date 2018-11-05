Merv Rogers of Leadership and Coaching Partner International to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 5, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Old-school management was all about command and control, but there's no one on the face of the earth who enjoys being told what to do. Today’s workers are knowledge workers hired for their skills. Managers who don't invite their employees into the problem to engage in a solution, surrender their capacity to lead effectively.

Merv Rogers is the founder of Leadership and Coaching Partner International, where he “helps people get to where they want to be, just a lot faster.” More specifically, Rogers helps corporate managers and C-suite executives to communicate effectively to have better conversations with their employees.

“Unless the manager is able to talk to the person who works for them and not their job role, they’re not going to be effective,” says Rogers. “Managers who are ready to make the shift have learned what’s important to the client, the customer, their employee, all the stakeholders, and can make a compelling case for what needs to be done, and, most importantly, why it needs to be done.”

According to Rogers, the most brilliant leaders have a belief system that their employees can actually do what needs to be done. An ineffective leader tells you what to do from a task perspective. Rogers says strong leaders spend time engaging their people in their vision, trusts their people to deliver it and holds them authentically accountable for their contribution.

“It’s all about our willingness to believe in people,” says Rogers. “Of course, part of leadership is giving people the tools they need to succeed, but in my mind a real powerful leader understands that people are not just instruments to accomplish tasks, but contributors. A powerful leader helps everyone understand where they fit into the larger puzzle and continues to invite them in to define how they wish to be held accountable.”

As more traditional leaders retire, more empowering managers are stepping in and stepping up. Rogers says he has great optimism that we’re going to begin to see a lot more creativity in organizations.

“We're going to see a lot more innovation and ingenuity because they're actually tapping into the talent and the passions that exist. says Rogers. If a leader can connect to those passions, it's much more powerful. We're seeing that. I'm really optimistic the world of business is just going to continue to evolve.”

