Korea Brand & Entertainment Expo 2018 to kick off in Singapore

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 5, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Korean Brand & Entertainment Expo 2018 (KBEE 2018), world’s biggest Hallyu expo, has officially kicked off at Singapore Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention from November 1st to 2nd.

KBEE is one of the most famous K-Lifestyle festival that combined Hallyu, such as Hallyu stars and concerts, with promotion of consumer goods and service products of Korea. Around 120 enterprises of Korea’s well-loved cosmetics, fashion clothing and accessories, daily necessities, food, health care, K-Pop goods, Education, and ICT are participating in the exhibition & sales promotion, and hold business meeting with Singaporean enterprises.

Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy, Republic of Korea (Minister Yun-mo Sung) and KOTRA (CEO Pyung-oh Kwon) have named actress Song Jihyo and singer as well as singer/actor Lee Junho (2PM) and SNUPER as Honorary Ambassadors for the event. The named Honorary Ambassadors will strive until the 2nd of November at improving positive image of Korea Brand & Entertainment Expo and Korean products through various events, such as fan signing event, KPOP concert, and social contribution event (CSR).

As Asia Rookie, the new group with promising career in Asia, BOY STORY, the new concept group of JYP Entertainment China and Tencent Music Entertainment Group will also have their first concert.

Not only performance, fan signing event, press conference, and social contribution event (CSR) of honorary ambassadors will be held, but other various events, such as K-Beauty Makeup Show and Influencer Live Streaming Show, will be held as well, for the festival of seeing, hearing, feeling and experiencing.

Mr. Pyung-oh Kwon, CEO of KOTRA has stated that “Singapore, regardless of its small land size, has become a world’s great economic power through innovation and openness, as a hub of distribution, finance, and business. It is a model country for the fourth industrial revolution.” He also has mentioned that “Singapore is a very important strategic partner for Korea’s advance to Southeast Asia and it has high preference towards Hallyu, especially among younger generation. We have decided to hold this Korea Brand & Entertainment Expo for cultural exchange vitalization and economic cooperation of both countries in this time where global attention is towards us due to Singapore ASEAN Summit. I look forward to having economic and cultural exchange of both countries to vitalize even further through Korea Brand & Entertainment Expo with Hallyu stars who are loved not only in Singapore, but across all the regions of Southeast Asia, are named as honorary ambassadors.”

Being held in Thailand for the first time in 2010, the Korean Brand & Entertainment Expo has been successfully held in many countries around the world (France, UK, Japan, UK, Brazil, China, Indonesia, Hongkong, Taiwan, Russia, Vietnam), becoming one of the largest events to promote Korean brands and entertainment to global consumers.

