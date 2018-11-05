National Leaders in the Premiumization and Education of Rum Collaborate to Create the First-Ever 2019 Miami Rum Congress

Miami Rum Congress Logo

The United States RumLab and United Kingdom RumFest bring you the finest Rum event in the Americas to date.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM , November 5, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Established in 2006 by Ian Burrell the U.K RumFest has been a pioneer in elevating the popularity, awareness, and quality of rum in England. Created in 2007 by Federico Hernandez, the US RumLab promotes rum as a lifestyle and educates consumers and spirit industry members. Now the organizations are collaborating to present the first Miami Rum Congress taking place February 8-9, 2019.

Miami Rum Congress founders Ian Burrell and Federico Hernandez have over 25 years of combined expertise in the international rum industry and have brought industry experts together for rum festivals and seminars in London, New York, Chicago, San Francisco and San Juan.

“After years of attending and hosting rum events we are combining our experiences and expertise to bring consumers and tradespeople the finest rum event in the Americas,” said Ian Burrell. “We are bringing in expert guest speakers from around the world so that Miami Rum Congress attendees will not only have the opportunity to taste a wide array of exotic rums but can interact with and learn from top industry experts and thought-leaders. This unparalleled spirit event will be an exciting moment for the industry and monumental in shaping the modern-day rum landscape.”

Catering to consumers and industry tradespeople, the Miami Rum Congress will feature a selection of premium rum brands from around the world. Members of the beverage trade will have intimate access to brand representatives, spirit tastings, seminars and educational breakout sessions.

The growing lineup of world-renowned industry guest speakers to present at the Miami Rum Congress includes:

Ian Burrell – Global Rum Ambassador, Celebrity Judge and producer of the UK Rum Fest

Richard Seale – Fourth Generation Master Distiller, Foursquare Distillery in Barbados

Karen Hoskin – Owner of Montanya Distillery, 100% American Rum in Colorado

Bailey Pryor – Five-time Emmy Award-winning documentary film producer and CEO of The Real McCoy Rum

Josh Miller – Spirit and cocktail influencer and owner of internationally-acclaimed spirits website Inuakena

Ed Hamilton – Founder of the internationally-acclaimed website Ministry of Rum and importing company Caribbean Spirits

Nicholas Feris – Hampden Estates Rum (Rum Fire) US importer and owner of The Rum Collective

Jeff Beachbum Berry — Rum and Tiki expert, author of six rum books and owner/operator of New Orleans acclaimed bar/restaurant Latitude29

The Miami Rum Congress will take place on February 8th and 9th 2019 at the Shane Centre, North Miami Beach. For additional details please see www.miamirumcongress.com

About The Rum Lab

Federico Hernandez founded The Rum Lab in 2006 in San Juan, Puerto Rico to teach the essence and history of rum, through a Rum Flight Experience. Today, the creative and production firm focuses on Rum Premiumization & Education. The RumLab produces Puerto Rico’s national Rum Fest - Taste of Rum Puerto Rico – as well as California Rum Festival, Chicago Rum Festival and New York Rum Festival.

About the United Kingdom RumFest

The UK RumFest was founded by Global Rum Ambassador Ian Burrell in 2007, who was keen to promote rum as a drink. The UK RumFest has led to the influence of rum festivals and fairs all over the world including the Berlin Rumfest, Paris Rhum fest and the first rum festival in Mauritius. Today, the festival is UK’s only trade and consumer drinks experience for the rum industry and world’s largest rum festival. Founder Ian Burrell had worked in the trade as a bartender since 1990. In 1998, he began working with the Jamaican rum distiller, blender and bottler J. Wray and Nephew Ltd. Burrell subsequently worked for other drinks brands on an ad hoc basis and with organizations such as the West Indies Rum & Spirits Producers Association. Being an independent rum expert, Burrell was named International Brand Ambassador at the 2018 Tales of the Cocktail.

