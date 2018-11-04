Orange County needs Fresh Seafood and Healthy Menu Choices, even if you are in a Hurry. Finally it is here in Tustin.
FOB Fish Grill has Menu Offerings that are Tasty & Fresh, plus Super Inexpensive. Imagine Fresh Grilled Salmon, Seared Ahi, Chicken and Vegetarian Dishes too.
The prices are amazing too. Complete healthy combination plates at an affordable price. The weekly specials range from appetizers to combination dinners. Their already low prices are marked down on several items. A Happy Hour is also available from 3:00-6:00 PM. You can order a nice cold beverage along with your meal. The selections very from the coast of Baja to Mediterranean cuisines. There is also a delicious Taco Tues that will cause you to grab your friends and eat delicious, yet healthy food. I’m in…. It is a great place to go for food on the weekends too. Everything inside the restaurant is served utilizing real flatware and plates (unless you want your order to go of course). Check out the website and sign up for their mailing list, so you won’t miss out of their Weekly Food Specials. www.FOBFishGrill.com. 714-544-1900. This restaurant is conveniently located off of the 55 freeway and 17th St. in Tustin. It is worth the trip, and you will keep coming back for more.
Ramsay Haralambous
Fresh Off the Boat Fish Brill
+1 714-544-1900
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn