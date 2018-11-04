There were 27 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 151,835 in the last 365 days.

Orange County needs Fresh Seafood and Healthy Menu Choices, even if you are in a Hurry. Finally it is here in Tustin.

Healthy and Delicious

Grilled Fresh Fish over Greens

Healthy and Tasty

Grilled Ahi over Salad

75 Options to Choose From

Choose Lobster or Shrimp

FOB Fish Grill has Menu Offerings that are Tasty & Fresh, plus Super Inexpensive. Imagine Fresh Grilled Salmon, Seared Ahi, Chicken and Vegetarian Dishes too.

Finally, a restaurant in Orange County with Fast Fresh Grilled Fish, served on real dinnerware, that's healthy & tastes amazing. Their pricing is also inexpensive, plus Happy Hours & Taco Tues.!”
— Donna Cleaver
TUSTIN, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wouldn't it be nice to find food that is fast, fresh, healthy and inexpensive? Everyone occasionally needs food in a hurry, but they prefer to avoid the typical "Fast Food" cuisine that is offered to us here in Orange County (like burgers & fries). Some fast food restaurants have added a couple of healthy choices, but their menus are quite limited. Fresh Off the Boat (FOB) Fish Grill is the solution to this issue. Imagine a place where you have tasty fresh fast inexpensive and healthy choices... that is the dynamic behind FOB. Finally, a place that solves this dilemma. Their menu has around 75 choices including grilled fresh Wild Salmon, Grilled Chicken, Ahi Tuna, Shrimp, and even Filet Mignon. You can order your protein over a beautiful bed of fresh greens, rice or in several other styles that will make your taste buds happy and fuel your body with essential vitamins and nutrients. They also have a nice selection of Vegetarian Dishes (each are marked on their menus).

The prices are amazing too. Complete healthy combination plates at an affordable price. The weekly specials range from appetizers to combination dinners. Their already low prices are marked down on several items. A Happy Hour is also available from 3:00-6:00 PM. You can order a nice cold beverage along with your meal. The selections very from the coast of Baja to Mediterranean cuisines. There is also a delicious Taco Tues that will cause you to grab your friends and eat delicious, yet healthy food. I’m in…. It is a great place to go for food on the weekends too. Everything inside the restaurant is served utilizing real flatware and plates (unless you want your order to go of course). Check out the website and sign up for their mailing list, so you won’t miss out of their Weekly Food Specials. www.FOBFishGrill.com. 714-544-1900. This restaurant is conveniently located off of the 55 freeway and 17th St. in Tustin. It is worth the trip, and you will keep coming back for more.

Ramsay Haralambous
Fresh Off the Boat Fish Brill
+1 714-544-1900
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry