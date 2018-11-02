Recruiting for Good to Sponsor Fun Moms Brunch Party in Santa Monica On November 11 at 11 am
Recruiting for Good is launching the funnest cause Helping Moms Fund Summer Camp; and is hosting a fun brunch party in Santa Monica to celebrate awesome moms.
According to Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman, “Are you an awesome mom...who loves to invest in their kids' enriching life experiences? We love to help moms save money. I launched the cause and personal service to honor my mom, who gifted me great life experiences.”
Why Attend Our Fun Moms Brunch
1. We teach moms how to participate in Recruiting for Good to help fund your kids summer camp.
2. Have fun adult time away from the kids and meet like-minded moms who care about their kids.
3. Be inspired, and enjoy delicious food...and LOL.
Limited space available for sponsored brunch RSVP at HelpMoms@FundSummerCamp.com, on November 11 at 11 am at North Italia, Santa Monica. Please no kids, so the adults can talk.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "We love to help moms save money on only the best camps. You choose your kid's fun, and we help fund it. Join fund summer camp today to get started."
About
Recruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals awesome jobs, since 1998. Companies retain us to find the best talent in Accounting, Finance, Engineering,Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales professionals. We reward referrals with fun life experiences. We launched L.A.'s funnest cause "Helping Moms Fund Summer Camp, www.FundSummerCamp.com and help sponsor www.OurMomsWork.org.
Fund Summer Camp, sponsored by Recruiting for Good, our fun purpose is to help moms fund fun and prepare kids for tomorrow's jobs by investing in enriching life experiences that inspire creativity, help kids find their passion and grow from within. Our purposeful funding service is confidential and personal. We meet moms to explain how recruiting referrals work; and how funding happens. To learn more visit www.FundSummerCamp.com
Our Moms Work is a Santa Monica based community service sponsored by Recruiting for Good; offering cost free personal career mentoring services. Our fun mission..."When we love life...the party never ends." www.OurMomsWork.org. Starting in 2019, one more way we help moms www.FundSummerCamp.com
