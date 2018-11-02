Online PR Media's News Anchor Press Release Package Provides Customers Greater Coverage & SEO Value

The online press release distribution company now offers professionally produced news anchor videos to enhance their customers' written press release strategy

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Online press release distribution company, Online PR Media, now offers customers a fresh way to share their news with a News Anchor Press Release Package. The $279 package includes the distribution of a written press release, along with all the features of the company's popular Search Engine Visibility Package. Additionally, customers upload a separate "script" that is turned into a professional news anchor video in Online PR Media's very own newsroom.

More than 5 billion videos are watched daily on YouTube, the second largest search engine in the world behind Google. Now, Online PR Media customers can harness this popular multimedia format to reach an even greater audience and enhance their written press release distribution strategy.

In addition to the hundreds of partner media sites every press release is sent to, news anchor videos are also published on Online PR Media's YouTube channel. YouTube videos often garner the top spots in the search engine results pages, giving customers' press releases an added SEO boost and greater coverage. Customers have full rights to the video, and are encouraged to share it on their website and social channels for maximum exposure.

"Most companies don't have the resources or knowledge needed to produce professional looking news videos. We're excited to be able to use our technical resources and expertise to bring this feature to Online PR Media customers. Simply hit submit and we do all the hard work for you, creating a professional news anchor video that gets your news the attention it deserves" said Kevin Petersen, CEO of Online PR Media.

News Anchor Press Release Packages from Online PR Media are available for purchase now. Production takes approximately 5 business days.

For customers that have never written a news script, Online PR Media offers helpful on-screen tips during the upload process. Read more about the benefits of adding news anchor videos to your online marketing strategy here.

About Online PR Media: http://onlineprnews.com/ Online PR Media offers affordable multimedia press releases that achieve high search engine visibility -- putting your message in front of the right people at exactly the right time. We’ve combined all of the features that internet marketers, business owners, and journalists have asked for in an online press release distribution site.