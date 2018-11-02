CoreRx, Inc. announces that its client Bionpharma has received FDA approval for a generic version of ONFI® (Clobazam)
Todd R. Daviau, President, and CEO at CoreRx added, “The launch of this product illustrates the transition of CoreRx from a clinical-stage producer, to now also being a commercial-scale CDMO. The Company has expanded its facilities and capabilities to reliably produce commercial quantities. We believe this product approval validates the trust our clients have placed in our ability to take their compounds from development to commercialization”.
Bill Winter, EVP-Sales and Distribution added, “Clobazam is Bionpharma’s first launch on the day of expiry of exclusivity. Clobazam Suspension is developed and manufactured at CoreRx. The product launch is a testimony of their capability to execute commercial projects from start to finish in a timely manner. Clobazam Suspension is a good addition to the growing portfolio of Bionpharma and the company’s endeavor to provide high quality, affordable generics to the US healthcare system.” According to IQVIA™, U.S market annual sales for the 12 months ending August 2018 for Clobazam Oral Suspension, 2.5mg/mL is estimated to be approximately $255 Million.
About CoreRx, Inc.
CoreRx, a Contract Development Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with capabilities to support clinical – niche commercial manufacturing, offering state of the art facilities to support your supply chain needs. Our integrated offerings provide comprehensive services for the development, manufacturing, and testing of solid, liquid and semi-solid dosage forms. Keep on top of new developments at CoreRx and throughout the drug development industry by following www.linkedin.com/company/corerx-inc– more detailed information about the company, visit www.corerxpharma.com.
For further information, please contact: CoreRx – Chief Business Officer, Mark DaFonseca mark.dafonseca@corerxpharma.com or 727-259-6950
Mark DaFonseca
CoreRx, Inc.
+1 727-259-6950
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn