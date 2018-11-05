Tax Attorney Richard Lehman publishes second article in a series about Technology for the Tax Law Practice

Richard S. Lehman, Tax Attorney in Boca Raton, FL Richard S Lehman, Video on IRS Amnesty FATCA and FFI Reporting on Youtube Richard Sam Lehman, tax video on IRS Streamlined Compliance on YouTube The Lehman Tax Law Library Website Website of Richard S. Lehman, U.S. Tax Attorney

Experienced tax lawyer Richard Lehman reviews the advancements of technology for the tax practice, and how it is being utilized for the client experience.

As technology is advancing, the legal profession is not exempt. Incorporating technology into a tax law practice can make the practice more efficient and increase client satisfaction.

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- Incorporating technology into a tax law practice can make the practice more efficient and increase client satisfaction. In fact, technology may enable the tax practitioner to exceed client expectations. In this second published article in a series, Florida-based tax attorney Richard Lehman discusses the advancements and impact of technology upon a tax law practice, and how it is being utilized to enhance the client experience in terms of satisfaction and customer service. As technology reshapes all of modern personal and professional life, the legal profession is no exception.This article focuses on tax research and document management. The complete articles will be published on the blog of Richard Lehman at https://richardlehmanblog.blogspot.com/ As technology is advancing, the legal profession is not exempt. Incorporating technology into a tax law practice can make the practice more efficient and increase client satisfaction. In fact, technology may enable the tax practitioner to exceed client expectations. Here are a few, simple-to-implement options.Research EfficiencyThe internet has placed all of society’s information at one’s fingertips, and again the legal profession is not exempt. The speed of research has dramatically increased. A tax attorney can analyze a legal matter much more quickly without even leaving the desk. However, that is what clients expect nowadays - instant results.There are a few tools that can make your job easier. For example, many cases and articles are available for free on Google Scholar ( https://scholar.google.com/ ) or on Findlaw ( https://www.Findlaw.com ). Most courts post their forms and cases on the Web, reducing search time to minutes and saving you a walk to the courthouse.Coming back to smart phones, many attorneys today use them even for legal work. A 2016 survey conducted by the American Bar Association found that 88 percent of respondents used smart phones for law-related work. A fifth of them were using research apps, and those numbers have undoubtedly surged since.e-SubscriptionsTo make your law practice more efficient, subscribing to multiple industry-related blogs and news outlets may deliver relevant information right to your email inbox. In turn, you may be able to tailor valuable information to specific clients and send them a proactive communication.The Cloud/On-Line RepositoriesThere are many ways to incorporate a secure document repository in your practice. Online document management providers offer some limited client document sharing and also offer full-scale extranets as an add-on. There are many options and price points for achieving the logical benefit of client document repositories.Web-based software enables a firm’s documents to be securely stored in “the cloud” and provide accessibility from nearly any location. The safety of such storage systems has increased greatly, and allows you to have remote access while on the road or working from home.For example, you can set up a system whereby the lawyer uploads the documents he/she wants to share with the client and the client accesses them via a secure log-in.Mr. Lehman concludes that the benefit to the client includes having all the documents for a matter in a single repository, accessible at his convenience, with the lawyer taking responsibility for document management. One can update or replace the documents as needed, thus eliminating concerns over versions. Popular examples include www.litigationservices.com and www.alphareporting.com To be continued. - The complete articles will be published on the blog of Richard Lehman at https://richardlehmanblog.blogspot.com/ *NOTE: The inclusion of a technology or app in this article does not mean an endorsement or approval. The listed technologies are just for illustrative purposes. None of these particular technologies are endorsed or recommended by this author.About Richard Sam Lehman Richard S. Lehman has established a sophisticated private practice focusing on tax law. His background, education, and experience has distinguished him in this complex field. A published author and noted speaker, Mr. Lehman has carved a reputation as a powerful client advocate.Website: www.lehmantaxlaw.com The Lehman Tax Law Library: https://thelehmantaxlawlibrary.com Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTH1JITaiKhUSC3MTxFVXYg Attorney Profile: https://solomonlawguild.com/richard-s-lehman%2C-esq Blog: https://richardlehmanblog.blogspot.co

