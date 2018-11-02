Attorney Sarah E. Cox publishes second article in a series about Technology & the Real Estate Law Practice

SEC Florida Real Estate Lawyer Sarah Cox Sarah E Cox, Profile, Attorney in Florida Sarah Ellen Cox, Attorney in Florida, info at AttorneyGazette Blog of Sarah E Cox at SarahECoxBlog.blogspot Sarah E. Cox, News at Hype dot News

Reviews the advancements of technology as to real estate law practice, and how it is being utilized to enhance the client experience in real estate matters.

Law Office of Sarah Cox & Associates, LLC (N/A:N/A)

As technology is advancing, the legal profession is not exempt. Incorporating technology into a real estate law practice can make the practice more efficient and increase client satisfaction. ” — Sarah E. Cox, attorney in Florida

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- In her second published article in a series, Florida-based real estate attorney Sarah E. Cox reviews the advancements and impact of technology upon the real estate law practice, and how it is being utilized to enhance the client experience in terms of satisfaction and customer service. As technology reshapes all of modern personal and professional life, the legal profession is no exception.The article focuses on real estate research and document management. The complete article will be published on the blog of Sarah Cox at https://SarahECoxBlog.blogspot.com Technology may enable the real estate practitioner to exceed client expectations. Here are a few, simple-to-implement options.Research EfficiencyThe internet has placed all of society’s information at one’s fingertips, and again the legal profession is not exempt. The speed of research has dramatically increased. An attorney can analyze a legal matter much more quickly without even leaving the desk. However, that is what clients expect nowadays - instant results.There are a few tools that can make your job easier. For example, many cases and articles are available for free on Google Scholar ( https://scholar.google.com/ ) or on Findlaw ( https://www.Findlaw.com ). Most courts post their forms and cases on the Web, reducing search time to minutes and saving you a walk to the courthouse.Coming back to smart phones, many attorneys today use them even for legal work. A 2016 survey conducted by the American Bar Association found that 88 percent of respondents used smart phones for law-related work. A fifth of them were using research apps, and those numbers have undoubtedly surged since.e-SubscriptionsTo make your law practice more efficient, subscribing to multiple industry-related blogs and news outlets may deliver relevant information right to your email inbox. In turn, you may be able to tailor valuable information to specific clients and send them a proactive communication.The Cloud/On-Line RepositoriesThere are many ways to incorporate a secure document repository in your practice. Online document management providers offer some limited client document sharing and also offer full-scale extranets as an add-on. There are many options and price points for achieving the logical benefit of client document repositories.Web-based software enables a firm’s documents to be securely stored in “the cloud” and provide accessibility from nearly any location. The safety of such storage systems has increased greatly, and allows you to have remote access while on the road or working from home.For example, you can set up a system whereby the lawyer uploads the documents he/she wants to share with the client and the client accesses them via a secure log-in.Ms. Cox concludes that the benefit to the client includes having all the documents for a matter in a single repository, accessible at his convenience, with the lawyer taking responsibility for document management. One can update or replace the documents as needed, thus eliminating concerns over versions. Popular examples include www.litigationservices.com and www.alphareporting.com To be continued. - The complete article will be published on the blog of Sarah Cox at https://SarahECoxBlog.blogspot.com *NOTE: The inclusion of a technology or app in this article does not mean an endorsement or approval. The listed technologies are just for illustrative purposes. None of these particular technologies are endorsed or recommended by this author.About Sarah Ellen Cox Sarah E. Cox is a Real Estate attorney in Fort Myers, Florida. Ms. Cox received her Juris Doctor from Whittier School of Law in 2005, and was admitted to the Florida Bar in 2008. Before law school, Ms. Cox attended Edison Community College (now Florida Southwestern State College), and University of South Florida, and received her Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology in 1997 (Magna Cum Laude, Phi Beta Kappa Honors). Ms. Cox interned at the Ruth Cooper Center Drug Abuse Treatment and Education in Fort Myers, where she worked with mentally handicapped individuals and lead group meetings.ReferencesAttorney Profile at: https://solomonlawguild.com/sarah-ellen-cox Blog at: https://SarahECoxBlog.blogspot.com

CBS Morning News: $139M Florida home is most expensive listing in U.S.