Help Fund Summer Camp and Party in Maui New Cause and Fun Reward Launches
Recruiting for Good is rewarding referrals to companies with donations to help fund summer camp scholarships and 25 trips to Maui's best food and wine festivals
According to Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman, “Are you a professional in L.A. that works for a company hiring? Then, make a referral to a hiring manager, when we find the company a new employee, and earn a finder's fee; we'll donate $1,000 to a Summer Camp Scholarship, and reward one of our fun exclusive trips to experience 38th Annual Kapalua Wine and Food Festival, or Maui Film Festival in June 2019.”
How to Help Fund Summer Camp Scholarships and Party in Maui
1. Introduce a company hiring professional staff to Recruiting for Good.
2. Recruiting for Good finds the company an employee and earns a finder's fee.
3. Recruiting for Good donates $1000 to a summer camp scholarship; and rewards one Fun Trip to Party in Maui.
Reward includes: 2 round-trip flights from LA to Maui, 3 Night Hotel Luxury Stay in Wailea, and 2 festival tickets (Kapalua Wine and Food or Maui Film Festival).
Recruiting for Good is only rewarding 25 trips in 2019, must sign up by no later than January 31, 2019. Email Carlos@RecruitingforGood.com to get started.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "You don't have be a mom or a dad to help kids...just awesome....For women who love to make a difference and Enjoy Luxury Travel, our Beauty Foodie Maui Trips are perfect for sharing with best friends or significant others. One of my favorite nonprofits and camps; that I love to help fund is Girls Who Code. Join Recruiting for Good to help fund their cause."
About
Recruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals awesome jobs, since 1998. Companies retain us to find the best talent in Accounting, Finance, Engineering,Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales professionals. We reward referrals with fun life experiences. We launched L.A.'s funnest cause "Helping Moms Fund Summer Camp, www.FundSummerCamp.com and help sponsor www.OurMomsWork.org.
Fund Summer Camp, sponsored by Recruiting for Good, our fun purpose is to help moms fund fun and prepare kids for tomorrow's jobs by investing in enriching life experiences that inspire creativity, help kids find their passion and grow from within. Our purposeful funding service is confidential and personal. We meet moms to explain how recruiting referrals work; and how funding happens. To learn more visit www.FundSummerCamp.com
Our Moms Work is a Santa Monica based community service sponsored by Recruiting for Good; offering cost free personal career mentoring services. Our fun mission..."When we love life...the party never ends." www.OurMomsWork.org. Starting in 2019, one more way we help moms www.FundSummerCamp.com
Carlos Cymerman
Fund Summer Camp
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn